On Wednesday evening, the St. John’s Episcopal Church in Logan was filled with animals ranging from dogs and cats to tortoises and birds for the annual “Blessing of the Animals.”
Dressed in an animal-filled stole, Reverend Jason Samuel led the service, honoring St. Francis of Assisi — a man known as the “Patron Saint of Animals” because of his messages of protection and kindness for animals.
Every year around Oct. 4, the service is held in his honor, and all animals are welcomed and invited to attend.
“This is the best service of the whole year,” said Jan Hines who regularly attends the local church. “Everyone loves seeing all of the animals, and they always get along.”
The service began with opening hymn “All things bright and beautiful,” and a reading from the Book of Job.
“But ask the animals, and they will teach you; the birds of the air, and they will tell you; ask the plants of the earth, and they will teach you; and the fish of the sea will declare to you.”
After the readings, Samuel invited the people in attendance to bring forward their animals for an individual blessing.
“May God, your creator, bless and keep you, this day and always,” he said, calling each animal by name. “Amen.”
The purpose of the service, according to Samuel, is to signify outwardly to God the gratitude he and his community have for their animals. While blessing animals is a large portion of the service, in the truest sense, all animals are already blessed, according to him.
“I can feel the incredible presence of God through creation,” Samuel said. “What better than to bless the things that bring us so much joy.”
The service also signifies the care one should have for God’s creations.
“We need to make sure that all creation is not suffering because of the damage we do,” Samuel said.
Marjorie Cramer, a regular attendee of St. Johns who has come to this service for more than 10 years, agreed with Samuel's message.
“God put all of his creatures here for a reason,” she said. “We mess up the balance of nature by killing off various creatures.”
According to Cecile Gilmer, St. Johns is an all-welcoming, all-inclusive church — animals included.
“Every critter, every person, and everyone is welcome,” she said.
While Sundays are a little more formal, Gilmer looks forward to the Blessing of the Animals, as it is a relaxed environment.
“Everyone’s just happy to see each other,” she said, “especially each other’s animals.”
Carter Davis and Caitlyn Kauvor, who brought their Sun Conure birds — also known as sun parakeets — said it is special to meet the pets of community members.
“This service is a way for two worlds to come together,” Davis said. “We get to share our favorite buddies, and meet other ones.”
Attendees sang the closing hymn “All creatures of our God and king," joined by the barks, meows, and chirps of the animals in pews.
Ben and Natalie Dupuy, who attended this service for the first time, said the service made them realize all the beautiful things in their lives that are taken for granted.
“It’s nice to sit and think about those that are small but important in our lives,” Natalie said.
