blessing of animals

Raini Dai, a Brittany spaniel owned by Len Hillegass, attends the Blessing of the Animals service at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Wednesday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

On Wednesday evening, the St. John’s Episcopal Church in Logan was filled with animals ranging from dogs and cats to tortoises and birds for the annual “Blessing of the Animals.”

Dressed in an animal-filled stole, Reverend Jason Samuel led the service, honoring St. Francis of Assisi — a man known as the “Patron Saint of Animals” because of his messages of protection and kindness for animals.

