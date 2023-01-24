DEER PHOTO

Deer walk through the deep snow in Sardine Canyon on Jan. 12, 2023.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Heavy snowfall in northern Utah this year is affecting winter food access for deer, officials say, and emergency feedings are being implemented for the first time in five years.

According to a news release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources on Monday, recent health checks on big game — where the animals are annually captured by helicopter — revealed below average body fat stores for deer in Rich and Summit counties.


DWR pellets

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced emergency feeding efforts for deer in northern Utah on Monday.

