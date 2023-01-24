Heavy snowfall in northern Utah this year is affecting winter food access for deer, officials say, and emergency feedings are being implemented for the first time in five years.
According to a news release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources on Monday, recent health checks on big game — where the animals are annually captured by helicopter — revealed below average body fat stores for deer in Rich and Summit counties.
DWR biologists are using “specially designed pellets” that address nutritional and digestive needs for the animals, the release states. Emergency deer feeding was last implemented in 2017.
Volunteers and biologists began the feedings on Friday at 12 locations, according to the release — 11 in Rich County and one in Summit County. The special pellets are being distributed exclusively in lieu of hay.
“Deer will eat hay, but if that is their only source of feed during the winter they can have a very difficult time digesting it,” said DWR Northern Region Wildlife Manager Jim Christensen in the release. “We often find dead deer with stomachs filled with hay. We appreciate people wanting to help the deer, but we strongly discourage people from feeding hay or other things to deer. These are special circumstances that follow Division policies, involve trained professionals and utilize specialized feed. We still recommend that the public doesn’t feed wildlife, due to safety concerns, among other things.”
In addition to feeding efforts, conservations officers are performing additional patrols to help reduce people-caused stress that deer may encounter.
