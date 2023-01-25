...SNOW CAUSING SLICK CONDITIONS...
Snow has developed across northern and central Utah this evening.
Due to cold temperatures, slick conditions have developed,
especially on untreated and elevated surfaces. Periods of snow are
expected to continue to between 3 AM MST and 5 AM MST Wednesday
morning. If planning to travel, slow down and allow extra time to
reach your destination.
Mayor Slivinski let me tell you something! After your dismissive remarks at the Montpelier City Council meeting last night, I thought it was important for me to share my story with all of the residents of our town. I love dogs, they are not the problem. However, irresponsible dog owners are a big problem in our community. As someone who does not drive a car, I walk the streets of Montpelier every day with my small dog or when I am going to the grocery store or other places of business. I have at least one confrontation with a dog running loose virtually every day. This requires me to pick up my dog in order to try to maintain her safety or place my groceries as a barrier between myself and the aggressive animal.
Over the course of days, weeks, months, and years, the number of problems I and other residents have had with out of control dogs is unacceptable. The incident that brought me to the City Council meeting involved a large dog who attacked my puppy from behind while walking on the opposite side of the street from where the dog lives. I had no warning or ability to get her up into my arms. This dog has a history of being aggressive not only to other dogs, but has also created a situation where some families don’t allow their children to play in their front yards for fear of them being attacked. As a result of this attack, my dog would not eat or drink and was cut over her left eye and in her mouth. I spent the entire night after the attack staying up with my dog to make sure that she was okay and was not going to be permanently damaged or die. I ended up having to take my dog to Dr. Miller the next morning to make sure that she did not have some sort of internal injury that I could not see or take care of. I had to buy three different medications to treat her injuries and her pain.
Since I moved to Montpelier in 2001, I have had five different dogs. Currently, I have a corgi who is a puppy and as soon as she is spayed in two weeks she will be licensed. All other dogs I have had were licensed with the city. Hazel, my current dog, is the second dog that I’ve had attacked by dogs running loose in the city. Both of these attacks required me to take the dog to see the veterinarian. As a person who lives on a fixed income of Social Security, it is an unreasonable burden on me both financially and emotionally. I encourage you to walk the streets of Montpelier and see if you have the same problems that I have other people who walk a lot encounter on a daily basis.
I challenge other residents of Montpelier who have had issues with dogs being aggressive and going after their dogs or after their children to please contact Mayor Slivinski or any of the Montpelier City Council. I know that my experiences are my experiences, but I truly believe that many others are experiencing the same problem that I am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.