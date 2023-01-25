Support Local Journalism

Mayor Slivinski let me tell you something! After your dismissive remarks at the Montpelier City Council meeting last night, I thought it was important for me to share my story with all of the residents of our town. I love dogs, they are not the problem. However, irresponsible dog owners are a big problem in our community. As someone who does not drive a car, I walk the streets of Montpelier every day with my small dog or when I am going to the grocery store or other places of business. I have at least one confrontation with a dog running loose virtually every day. This requires me to pick up my dog in order to try to maintain her safety or place my groceries as a barrier between myself and the aggressive animal.

Over the course of days, weeks, months, and years, the number of problems I and other residents have had with out of control dogs is unacceptable. The incident that brought me to the City Council meeting involved a large dog who attacked my puppy from behind while walking on the opposite side of the street from where the dog lives. I had no warning or ability to get her up into my arms. This dog has a history of being aggressive not only to other dogs, but has also created a situation where some families don’t allow their children to play in their front yards for fear of them being attacked. As a result of this attack, my dog would not eat or drink and was cut over her left eye and in her mouth. I spent the entire night after the attack staying up with my dog to make sure that she was okay and was not going to be permanently damaged or die. I ended up having to take my dog to Dr. Miller the next morning to make sure that she did not have some sort of internal injury that I could not see or take care of. I had to buy three different medications to treat her injuries and her pain.


