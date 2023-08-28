z
Garden City is the latest stop in the Natural History Museum of Utah’s “Soil Stories” traveling exhibit, featuring the untold stories of the earth beneath us. The public is invited to a free Community Science Night on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 4:30-7 p.m. at Zions Bank’s Bear Lake Garden City branch, 557 N. Bear Lake Blvd. The community event will feature interactive stations, hands-on activities and touchable specimens.

In conjunction with the Community Science Night, a traveling exhibit, which is free and open to the public, will be on display at the Bear Lake Garden City branch during regular bank hours through Sept. 30 as part of its multi-county tour across Utah.


