A traffic accident in Box Elder County left 14 cows dead on Saturday, authorities say.
According to a pair of social media posts from the Tremonton and Garland fire departments, a number of cattle entered the roadway of State Route 13 and were struck by at least three vehicles.
Sgt. Cameron Roden, spokesperson for the Utah Highway Patrol, said the collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. Nov. 5 at milepost 25 near Riverside. All the cows harmed in the incident were calves belonging to one rancher, Roden said.
“That’s definitely going to be expensive for the rancher,” Roden said.
Three pickup trucks were involved, according to Roden. A Ford F-150 and a Toyota Tacoma were southbound on the highway while a Dodge Ram was headed north when they all struck the calves in the road.
Roden said a call had been made prior to the accident alerting authorities to several cows on that section of highway.
There were no life threatening injuries for the drivers, according to Roden, though one experienced a possible head injury and was transported to a hospital by a private vehicle.
According to Roden, ranchers are responsible for keeping the cattle in check but it’s also important for drivers to avoid out-driving their ability to see, especially in driving conditions with low visibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.