An accident on S.R. 13 left 14 cows dead near Riverside in Box Elder County on Saturday. No life threatening injuries were reported to the drivers involved, authorities say. 

 Courtesy photo/Tremonton Fire Department

According to a pair of social media posts from the Tremonton and Garland fire departments, a number of cattle entered the roadway of State Route 13 and were struck by at least three vehicles.


