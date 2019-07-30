I find it hard to accept that Jenny, baby Dennis and I became Utahns 60 years ago. Some folks say I speak with a Texas twang, but I left thE Lone Star State decades ago. For two thirds of my life, Cache Valley has been my home. I've been a temporary resident elsewhere on sabbaticals and accepted university assignments in other countries and states, but Brigham Young's famous words “This is the place” brought me back to our valley time and again.
There were about 35,000 people in all of Cache County when we arrived in 1959. One of our neighbors told us his parents and most others in our neighborhood came from Sweden. Now about four times as many people reside in our valley as when we arrived. Most were descendants of the original European immigrants who displaced Native Americans, put fertile valley land into cultivation and overgrazed the original vegetation on mountain rangelands belonging to all Americans.
As the vegetation on the mountains changed, people occupying our valley, and their conception of what the mountains mean to them, changed. The first European settlers wanted timber, so they cut all the trees big enough to provide lumber for their houses and wood to cook their vittles. Then they wanted forage for their livestock. Their animals, and sheep belonging to landless herders, denuded the land.
Today most Americans using our public lands seek recreation. Others want to use our public lands to make them, as individuals, wealthy. I suppose both groups want our public lands used to make them happy. Almost everyone pays taxes for public land management. Instead of a cash profit from our public lands, most of our co-owners seek an outdoor experience.
The people of Cache Valley had the good fortune to be adjacent to a National Forest for 111 years. In 1981, Congress authorized the president to set aside “forest reserves.” In 1900 the people of our valley petitioned the federal government to create a national forest here. The Cache National Forest, 533,840 acres of land in Idaho and Utah,was established in July 1908. The forest ranger worked out of Logan. He was mostly occupied with timber and grazing problems.
After World War I the USDA Forest Service began to manage for multiple uses, not just timber and grazing. An official Cache National Forest map, published in 1932 states: “The Cache National Forest was created primarily for the protection of the watersheds of the streams furnishing domestic and irrigation water to the tributary cities, towns, and farms.”
The purpose of the forest was described: “A national forest might be considered a ‘forest farm’ which supplies a number of products, such as timber, forage, game, fish and recreation and at the same time guards the watershed values. The citizens of the United States are the owners, the forest officers the managers. On a national forest scientifically and properly managed, the mature or ripened crops must be harvested in such a way that a sustained yield is insured … In brief, the aim is for the highest beneficial returns to the largest number of people.”
Although the Forest Service was created to protect the land and produce crops, the first page of the 1932 Cache NF publication is devoted to human behavior:
Visitors are asked to observe the following health rules:
1. Purification. — Help keep the water pure. Mountain streams if contaminated will not purify themselves in a few hundred feet. Boil all suspected water. 2. Garbage. — Burn or bury all garbage, papers, tin cans, and old clothes where garbage pits and incinerators are not provided. 3. Washings. — Do not wash soiled clothing, utensils, or bodies in streams, lakes or springs. Use a container and throw dirty water on ground away from water supply. 4. Toilets. — Use public toilets where available. They are located to protect water against contamination. 5. Excretions. — Where toilets have not been provided, bury, a foot deep, all human excrement, at least 200 feet from streams, lakes, or springs. 6. Observe laws. — Observe rules and endeavor to have others do the same.” Although these federal land “health rules” may be amusing to folks using the land today, they indicate that it is uninformed or deliberately sloppy people — owners of the public land — who cause most of the damage on our public lands. That was true when the Forest Service published the rules above in 1932, and it is true today.
By the time I first came to Logan 60 years ago, the people's land surrounding our valley had begun to heal. Young trees were growing on wetter sites; rangelands were improving. One of our neighbors told us his Swedish grandfather cut timber for our historic buildings.
Many of the recent residents in our valley are, like me, immigrants from other states. In the past couple of decades a goodly number of those immigrants have been from Latin America. Spanish was seldom herd in our valley when we first came to Utah. Now it's common to see two Loganites working together, one speaking Spanish, the other English.
A positive future for Cache Valley, and all humankind, does not depend on the language we speak or the color of our skin. It depends on how we treat one another and the earth that supports us. Let us treat the public lands as if we own them. We do, you know.