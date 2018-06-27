Tremonton Leader

UPDATE 9:15 p.m.: Leann Fox, spokeswoman for the Utah Division of Forestry Fire and State Lands, said the fire has consumed about 1,200 acres and no containment has been achieved yet.
Box Elder School District has again been the recipient of Nucor Steel's generosity in the amount of $19,094 in grants to various schools throughout the district.
As the summer boating season gets into full swing, three recent discoveries at two popular boating areas in northern Utah serve as a reminder that invasive mussels are becoming an ever-increasing threat to local lakes and reservoirs.
The Utah Division of Securities of the Department of Commerce have filed court documents against John Zane Jeppesen, of Garland, bringing forth more accusations and details into Jeppesen’s nearly 20 year behavior of securities fraud and outlining a series of investments that have totaled nea…
By day, Nathan Henrie has devoted his career to helping troubled adults, first at the state prison in Gunnison and now with Adult Probation & Parole in Ogden.
The 2018 Utah primary election is coming up on Tuesday, June 26, and for the first time, voters in Box Elder County will be voting almost exclusively by mail-in ballot rather than having the option of going to the voting booth in person, although there will be several ballot box locations ar…
It’s been almost three months since Joe Harper was found unconscious on the side of the highway and flown to an Ogden hospital in critical condition, and his wife Nikie has remained by his side every day.
Republicans in Box Elder County running for public office were given the chance to meet the public, answer a few questions and state what they will do if elected to office.
As always, the Bear River Valley was well represented at the Utah High School Finals Rodeo, held June 6-9 at the Wasatch County Outdoor Arena in Heber City.
For a couple of hours last week, Tremonton’s Meadow Park was taken over by the Utah Jazz organization, and hundreds of local Jazz fans, when representatives from the NBA franchise came to town to dedicate a new state-of-the-art basketball court in the community.
Several new records were made, and broken, during Alice C. Harris Intermediate School’s annual biathlon held May 25, for sixth and seventh graders. The biathlon is named after Will Hornberger, a teacher at ACHIS who organized the biathlon for years and passed away two years ago.
After a long, grueling season that started last summer, it’s time once again for the Utah High School Finals Rodeo, and as usual, Bear River High and local rodeo clubs will be well represented at the event.
Generous businesses throughout the Bear River Valley sponsored Bear River High athletes throughout the 2017-18 school year and wrapped up the year naming one female and one male student athlete as Student Athletes of the Year.
After tying for second place in Region 12, the Bear River girls golf team sent six players to the 4A state tournament in St. George to finish off the 2018 season at Sunbrook Golf Club.
This week’s Athletes of the Week are Taylor Fox and Kapri Toone of the 4A state champion Bear River High softball team.
Going into the 4A state tournament the Bear River softball team wasn’t even ranked in the top three. Spanish Fork, the reigning three-time 4A state champs, had the top spot but an early tournament loss sent the Dons into the losers bracket only to get knocked down to second place after the B…
Lynn and Susan Reeder of Wellsville are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Heidi Mae Reeder to Joseph Craig Jeppson, son of Vicky and the late Ralph Jeppson of Tremonton. The couple will be married on June 29, 2018 in the Logan LDS Temple. A reception will be held at the Wel…
Shane and Michelle Hinck of Tremonton, Utah are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Brenna Lynn, to Landon R. Cornwall, son of Rusty and Teresa Cornwall of Riverside, Utah.
Tamyris Furtado De Lima and Kevin Norman Fukui are pleased to announce their marriage in the Salt Lake City Temple on Thursday, June 28, 2018.
Val and Julie Stokes, along with the late Bruce Evans and Connie Evans Lewis, and Randy Lewis, are so excited to announce the marriage of their children, Ashley and Joe.
Crump Reese Motors in Tremonton will bid a fond farewell to a long-time employee that has paved the way for future mechanics and adapted to changes in the automobile industry in his 47 year career.
As Tim Munns eluded to in his letter to the editor published last week (“Who paid for all the signs?”), politics can be unpleasant, and unfortunately may even cast neighbor against neighbor, and friend against friend due to strongly differing opinions. Because of my differing opinion with Ti…
We bought our very first home and we couldn’t be more excited about it! After shopping for houses all over Box Elder County for the past six months, we finally found the perfect home in Thatcher. They’re not lying when they say that this is a seller’s market because the majority of the homes…
Honeyville City would like me to remind you of several city ordinances. Honeyville city has mandatory water restrictions in place — please refrain from watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday through Saturday. There are also sidewalk restrictions in place. You may not ride or lead your ho…