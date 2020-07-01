election results header

The following are unofficial election results as reported by the Box Elder County clerk's office at 10:59 p.m. June 30, 2020.

The results displayed are not final. Final election results will be certified by each county by July 21, 2020 and by the Lieutenant Governor on July 27, 2020.

Because most ballots were cast by mail, counties do not count all votes on election night. Mail ballots postmarked on time and received after the election are not included in the following results. Counties will review any provisional ballots during the three-week period following the election.

Candidate names are followed by number of votes and percentage of votes received. Winners are marked in bold type.

Box Elder County Commission, Seat C

(Republican)

Stan Summers      4,034 (38.9%)

Kris Udy                    3,537 (34.1%)

Mitch Zundel              1,716 (16.6%)

Alden Farr                  1,076 (10.4%)

U.S. House District 1 (Republican)

                               Box Elder           District-wide

Blake Moore            2,864 (28.2%)   27,653 (30.2%)

Kerry Gibson             2,905 (28.6%) 21,454 (23.5%)

Bob Stevenson          2,617 (25.8%)    27,077 (29.6%)

Katie Witt                 1,754 (17.3%)    15,301 (16.7%)

U.S. House District 1 (Democrat)

                                Box Elder            District-wide

Darren Parry             450 (56.5%)    8,917 (52.5%)

Jamie Cheek               346 (43.5%)      8,060 (47.5%)

Governor/Lt. Governor (Republican)

                                 Box Elder              Statewide

Spencer Cox/             3,601 (34.4%)   148,528 (37.0%)

Deidre Henderson

Jon Huntsman Jr./        2,996 (28.6%)      137,431 (34.3%)

Michelle Kaufusi

Greg Hughes/               1,998 (19.1%)        83,063 (20.7%)

Victor Iverson

Thomas Wright/            1,871 (17.9%)        32,082 (8.0%)

Rob Bishop

Attorney General (Republican)

                                   Box Elder                 Statewide

Sean Reyes                 5,877 (57.1%)       211,312 (54.4%)

David Leavitt                4,415 (42.9%)          176,836 (45.6%)

Box Elder County voting statistics

(53 precincts reporting)

Registered voters (total) 18,791

                    Republican 17,385

                    Democrat    1,406

Ballots cast (total)           11,314

                     Republican 10,514

                     Democrat       800

Voter turnout (total)          60.2%

                       Republican 60.5%

                       Democrat   56.9%

