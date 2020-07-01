The following are unofficial election results as reported by the Box Elder County clerk's office at 10:59 p.m. June 30, 2020.
The results displayed are not final. Final election results will be certified by each county by July 21, 2020 and by the Lieutenant Governor on July 27, 2020.
Because most ballots were cast by mail, counties do not count all votes on election night. Mail ballots postmarked on time and received after the election are not included in the following results. Counties will review any provisional ballots during the three-week period following the election.
Candidate names are followed by number of votes and percentage of votes received. Winners are marked in bold type.
Box Elder County Commission, Seat C
(Republican)
Stan Summers 4,034 (38.9%)
Kris Udy 3,537 (34.1%)
Mitch Zundel 1,716 (16.6%)
Alden Farr 1,076 (10.4%)
U.S. House District 1 (Republican)
Box Elder District-wide
Blake Moore 2,864 (28.2%) 27,653 (30.2%)
Kerry Gibson 2,905 (28.6%) 21,454 (23.5%)
Bob Stevenson 2,617 (25.8%) 27,077 (29.6%)
Katie Witt 1,754 (17.3%) 15,301 (16.7%)
U.S. House District 1 (Democrat)
Box Elder District-wide
Darren Parry 450 (56.5%) 8,917 (52.5%)
Jamie Cheek 346 (43.5%) 8,060 (47.5%)
Governor/Lt. Governor (Republican)
Box Elder Statewide
Spencer Cox/ 3,601 (34.4%) 148,528 (37.0%)
Deidre Henderson
Jon Huntsman Jr./ 2,996 (28.6%) 137,431 (34.3%)
Michelle Kaufusi
Greg Hughes/ 1,998 (19.1%) 83,063 (20.7%)
Victor Iverson
Thomas Wright/ 1,871 (17.9%) 32,082 (8.0%)
Rob Bishop
Attorney General (Republican)
Box Elder Statewide
Sean Reyes 5,877 (57.1%) 211,312 (54.4%)
David Leavitt 4,415 (42.9%) 176,836 (45.6%)
Box Elder County voting statistics
(53 precincts reporting)
Registered voters (total) 18,791
Republican 17,385
Democrat 1,406
Ballots cast (total) 11,314
Republican 10,514
Democrat 800
Voter turnout (total) 60.2%
Republican 60.5%
Democrat 56.9%