Outstanding Students

Adam Hales (son of Kristi and Allen Hales)

Kambree Adams (daughter of Michelle and Kip Adams)

Students in Excellence

Carisa Epling (daughter of ChrisDean and Robert Epling)

Jefferson Kowallis (son of Kristen and Kendall Kowallis)

Principal Awards

Cami Jo Gibbs (daughter of Amy and Casey Gibbs)

Robert Tate Pedersen (son of Jodi and Brent Pedersen)

Scholastic Athletes of the Year

Kenya Ilene Tomlinson (daughter of Angela and Morgan Tomlinson)

Athletes of the Year

Madison White (daughter of Kim and Jared White)

Kace Jones (son of Nate and Rachel Jones)

