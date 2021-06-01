Golden Spike National Historical Park is pleased to announce that the 23rd United States Army Band will perform a concert at the park June 5, 2021 at 3 p.m.
The one-hour concert will honor the important role the military played in construction of the nation’s first transcontinental railroad and at the ceremonies on the day of its completion when the Twenty-first Regimental Band performed during the festivities. The 35-member band will play patriotic classics and traditional “big band” hits with the park’s two steam locomotives as a backdrop transporting visitors back in time to the day of the original celebration.
“Many visitors know the important role the military played in the completion of the railroad by providing protection to the construction crews as they made their way across the continent,” said Superintendent Brandon Flint, “We are excited to have the 23rd Army Band join for a concert to celebrate a less known role the military played, providing music for the celebrations on May 10, 1869.”
The concert will be followed by a Locomotive Ranger Program where the Union Pacific 119 and Central Pacific Jupiter steam engines will be fired up and run for visitors to enjoy.
For more information about Golden Spike National Historical Park and a complete list of our summer events, including night sky, art and living history programs, visit www.nps.gov/gosp.