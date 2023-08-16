Support Local Journalism

Tremonton City has secured a $2 million grant from the State of Utah to fund construction of the next phase of a citywide secondary water system.

The water conservation grant money administered by the state comes from American Rescue Plan Act funds. The Utah Legislature passed a bill in 2022 to channel the federal funding for water conservation projects around the state, and the grant does not require any matching funds from the city.


