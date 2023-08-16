Tremonton City has secured a $2 million grant from the State of Utah to fund construction of the next phase of a citywide secondary water system.
The water conservation grant money administered by the state comes from American Rescue Plan Act funds. The Utah Legislature passed a bill in 2022 to channel the federal funding for water conservation projects around the state, and the grant does not require any matching funds from the city.
The funding will allow the expansion of the city’s secondary water system to a southern portion of Tremonton in an area bordered by Main Street to the north, the Malad River to the east, Rocket Road to the south and the railroad tracks on the west.
The grant money will pay for about 22,000 feet of 6-inch and 8-inch water pipeline, along with laterals, meters, an additional pump, telemetry work and electrical work on the city’s existing secondary irrigation system. The project will add an additional 280 residential connections as well as Riverview Cemetery, McKinley Elementary School and an LDS Church meetinghouse.
“I’ve had citizens in this area call and ask when can get secondary (water),” Tremonton City Councilmember Connie Archibald said, “so this is extremely timely and they’re excited about it.”
Tremonton Mayor Lyle Holmgren and Public Works Director Paul Fulgham recently presented the project to a committee operating under the Utah Division of Water Resources, which voted unanimously to fund the project.
The grant will “make a big difference in what we can afford to do,” Holmgren said. “We didn’t have to bond. It was just provided for us.”
While the ARPA funding will cover the estimated cost of materials and construction, the city paid $100,000 to a lobbying firm to help secure the grant.
Tremonton adopted a citywide plan for secondary water in August 2017. Since then the city has spent some $7 million to bring secondary water to most of the city’s densely populated neighborhoods.
