Live theater in the heart of downtown Tremonton is back for the holidays, beckoning those looking for a dose of holiday cheer in support of an effort to make the local venue more accessible for its patrons.
Main Street Playhouse, located on the top floor of the historic building at 11 E. Main St. that also houses the Bear River Valley Museum, is ready to present “5 Carols for Christmas” beginning this Friday night at 7 p.m.
Described as “Traditional carols and new Noels to make your season bright,” the show features a variety of musical numbers performed by “The Five Carols,” consisting of local theater regulars Emily Bingham, JuDean Parkinson, Margo Tackett, Joan Whitaker and Kelsy Singleton.
Tickets to the show are $10 and include a downstairs tour of the museum’s annual gingerbread house display and contest, which is still accepting submissions through 5 p.m. Friday, just ahead of opening night for “5 Carols.”
The group’s performances throughout the year typically give at least some of the proceeds to the museum, which provided the cozy upstairs theater space not long after the museum opened. For the holiday production, all income from ticket sales will go toward the cause of putting in a new elevator.
The BRV Museum board of directors has been looking for different ways to fund the elevator project, which Board President Karen Stokes said will provide a solution for those who would like to attend the playhouse’s productions, but might find the steep staircase leading up to it to be an insurmountable obstacle.
“It’s 32 steps up to the playhouse,” Stokes said while giving a tour of the building last week. “We need an elevator so more people can come upstairs and see what it has to offer.”
The museum opened on the ground floor of the building in 2012, the year after the board was able to purchase it for $120,000 raised mainly through donations. With inflation over the years, Stokes said the elevator project will cost about as much as what the museum board paid for the building in 2011. Organizers are hoping a combination of ticket sales, donations and grants will be enough to cover the price tag.
When complete, theater patrons will enter through the museum’s main entrance to access the elevator, which Stokes said has been vetted by city engineering and zoning staff.
“They said it would work here, so we’re going to get it done,” she said.
The Main Street Playhouse is a refuge for drama lovers and enthusiasts, and the only space in Tremonton specifically dedicated to live theater. The women who run the venue and star in many of its productions work year-round to keep it going on a shoestring budget, putting on various theater camps for children in addition to their own shows.
For decades, the upstairs space had been the outpost of the local chapter of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, a group of local men that came together for the main purpose of contributing to charitable causes, but also as a kind of social club. The group originally purchased the building during a tax sale.
Membership in the local Odd Fellows chapter had dwindled to the point that it was disbanded by the time the museum board approached the owners about buying the more than century-old building. The museum maintains a display area in a back room featuring old photographs, robes and other memorabilia from the Odd Fellows era.
Main Street Playhouse is located in what was previously the Odd Fellows lodging area. After clearing out the beds and other items from the main room, organizers filled it with seating using chairs donated by a local contractor, built a stage, and began doing live shows.
Stokes said that once installed, the new elevator will open up one of Tremonton’s gems, the playhouse, to a lot more people who otherwise might not be able to experience it firsthand.
“We’re excited to show everyone what we have here,” she said.
For tickets to see “5 Carols for Christmas,” call (435) 730-3907.