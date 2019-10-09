Jarett Giles played his best round of the season on the biggest stage, and it nearly brought him a state title.
Giles’ round of 68 on the final day of the 4A state championships last Thursday, Oct. 3 at TalonsCove in Saratoga Springs was the lowest round in the entire field for the day. It propelled Bear River’s star golfer into a playoff against a familiar face, Sky View’s Ryan Seamons, who drained a birdie putt on the first playoff hole to capture medalist honors and the individual state championship.
Giles, a junior, had finished his round of four under par about an hour before Seamons, a senior, who was playing in the final pairing. With both Region 11 golfers tied for the overall lead at 140 over two days, the playoff started on the par-4 18th hole.
Giles and Seamons were both on the green in two, giving themselves birdie putts. Giles’ putt was a little longer so he went first, with his effort coming up just short of the hole. Seamons made his putt to seal the deal.
Giles’ stellar effort at the two-day tournament led the Bears to a team score of 633 and a fifth-place overall finish. Sky View took second overall at 601. Ridgeline, which finished behind Bear River in the final region standings the week before, madd a big push and took fourth as a team at 622. That placed three Region 11 teams in the top five at state.
Crimson Cliffs High, which just opened its doors for the first time a little more than a month ago near St. George, shot 576 as the newly minted Mustangs ran away with the team title.
Bear River earned its spot on Thursday by finishing eighth on Wednesday, as the top 10 teams advanced to the second day of play. the Bears improved from 324 as a team on Wednesday to shoot 309 in the final round.
With Seamons set to graduate from Sky View next spring, Giles is an early favorite to be the top golfer in Region 11 in his senior season next year.