If ever there was a story of true determination, faith and hard work it would come from McKenzie Sorensen. What she believed in herself and the various steer she has raised and shown at the Box Elder County fair over the past years would inspire just about anyone that anything is possible despite the odds.
McKenzie, 18, is no stranger to world of steer showing in junior livestock events. In fact, she didn’t begin her career showing steer, she started with hogs but after a few years decided to venture out and try something different, and much bigger.
The daughter of Drew and Nicole Sorensen of Howell, her decision to try showing steer was something her parents were a little unsure of when she first brought it up seven years ago. They didn’t have any experience with raising and showing steer but supported their oldest child anyways.
“I have always loved calves,” McKenzie said. “I knew I was going to have to figure it out along the way.”
The beginning of the year starts in October when calves are purchased and the hard work begins. Throughout the year individual steer, chosen to be shown at the fair in August, are taken to jackpot competitions. Those competitions not only prepare the steer for the final show but give the owner the necessary experience to win it all.
“It’s almost like a sport,” McKenzie said about taking her steer to shows throughout the year. “It’s like a traveling baseball team but instead we travel and show steer.”
“That’s what I do for fun,” she added.
McKenzie first won grand champion steer in 2017 at the Box Elder County fair’s annual junior livestock show. In 2018 her steer won grand reserve so going into her final year of competition she knew it was all on the line.
McKenzie graduated from Bear River High in June 2019, which meant this was her last year of eligibility to compete in the fair. During her senior year she purchased her calf last fall but by December she started to notice something was off about him.
“I noticed he was hurting,” she said. “His back leg had a swollen joint.”
She took him to the necessary veterinarians to try and help, even going as far as traveling to Denver, but in the end he didn’t make it.
“It helped for a while but by Christmas he was lame and wasn’t eating and losing weight,” McKenzie said.
Eventually she had to do one of the hardest things ever, she chose to put him down.
“I loved him like a puppy,” McKenzie recalled. It was an emotional decision to make but she knew it was the right choice.
Unfortunately that meant starting over with a new calf but finding one would be difficult, all the calves had already been sold by then. It took a lot of phone calls and research but eventually she found a man in Denver that had a calf from Pennsylvania. She hurried and bought it.
With a new calf, and now a late start on preparing him for the fair, the odds were against her. It seemed like she had finally gotten break but the trials weren’t over for her. The calf was coming in dead last in every jackpot show she took him to and judges were noticing something was wrong with his back but McKenzie didn’t give up.
“I saw potential in him,” she said.
As it turned out the calf had a rib and hip out of joint and several visits with a specialized chiropractor helped alleviate the problems.
Then it was time to show him at the fair. Many said it wouldn’t happen but McKenzie’s faith in her steer paid off and he was awarded grand champion steer for 2019.
“It was amazing,” McKenzie said.
On Saturday, Aug. 23, she walked through the auction barn at the Box Elder County fairgrounds during the junior livestock auction for the last time.
“There were tears rolling down my face,” she recalled.
Her steer, which she named Kenai after Disney’s “Brother Bear” was purchased by three supportive community members and businesses. That final walk through the auction barn also meant goodbye for McKenzie and Kenai. It’s something that she knew would be difficult.
“They really are like my babies,” she said. “It’s like losing a best friend.”
However, her success at this year’s fair didn’t stop there. Every year she also shows another animal, a heifer, and had the same luck in that competition in 2019. Her heifer, named Tanana, also from the movie “Brother Bear.”
In fact, she always names her steer and heifer with matching names from Disney movies. One year she showed an Aladdin and a Jasmine from the movie “Aladdin.” It’s a fun theme that she’s enjoyed keeping up with.
Up next for McKenzie she plans on working and taking online courses from Brigham Young University. Using her experiences with raising and showing steer she has branched out by helping younger 4-H kids in the community by teaching them showmanship and other skills. She plans on going into an agriculture field and continuing to provide those valuable skills to the next generation of kids, including her two younger brothers and younger sister.
“I’m hoping to help them grown and learn at the same time,” McKenzie added.
“It’s definitely been the best thing I’ve learned so far,” McKenzie said about her experiences through showing and raising steer. So much in fact that no other extracurricular activities have been as much fun for her. She feels she was destined to do this.
“It’s the only thing I’ve been passionate about,” she said.