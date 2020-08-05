Friday, Orson and Jeannette Poulsen went to Hyrum Dam to enjoy time at brother Neil Poulsen’s family party. They stayed for the afternoon.
Orson says he is working on the priming paint for the Poulsen’s quilting cottage. When he’s finished he will put the final coat of paint, probably a light blue, on all sides.
Sunday, he and Jeannette brought the sacrament to Winnie Richman. It was a brief service as a fire had begun farther south along the road, and all were eager to see it. Orson offered to take Winnie with them. It was a bad fire and had many fire trucks and other equipment on the scene by the time the threesome arrived. The fire was bad enough that three planes flew low over it and dumped red fire retardant on it. That did the trick, although the crew stayed and manually worked some of the hotspots for a while. Jim Mitchell was seen using a shovel to great effect on some of the lower spots when Winnie, Jeannette and Orson arrived.
Orson reports riding one or another of his horses each morning for about half an hour just to enjoy the cool early temperatures. Otherwise, he and Jeannette are staying home and keeping safe.
Zane Wheatley has remodeled a shed on his property in Tremonton into a playhouse for his daughters. “They love it!” Laura says. Only Kyra is unable at present to go out to play in it.
Tremonton had a fireworks display on Saturday, which the Wheatley family watched from their front yard. The noise was only somewhat muted.
The family is still getting used to town living, and trying, like everyone else, to beat the heat.
Boyd Udy’s major project last week was doing more fencing on the ranch. He is still driving his team in preparation for the draft horse part of the Box Elder County Fair.
On Monday, July 20, Winnie Richman drove herself to McKay-Dee Hospital to have her aortic valve replaced with a new, better one. Before the actual procedure took place, she had to undergo more tests. All went well. The next thing Winnie knew, she was in her hospital bed.
The hospital kept her overnight. They performed more tests, and let Winnie watch while they used a machine to see that the new valve was working right. It was very interesting. Son and daughter-in-law Aaron and April Richman came and took her home Tuesday afternoon. April drove Winnie’s car and Winnie, and Aaron sped ahead to do chores and water all her flowers and trees, and feed the cats. “Thank you, McKay-Dee Hospital nurses, doctors and staff for a quick procedure, good meals and friendly, if necessarily quick, conversation,” Winnie says gratefully. “Also, thank you Aaron and April for your kind help in getting me home and comfortable.”
Son Lyle came and spent the night to make sure Winnie stayed alright before leaving early the next morning.
The rest of Winnie’s week was spent resting. She didn’t even leave the house.
