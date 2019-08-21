The 2019 Miss Bear River Valley competition didn’t skip a beat after last year’s cancellation due to lack of participation. This year’s group of candidates shined on stage in a new, and improved, competition part of the Miss America organization.
This year, 10 candidates from the valley took to the stage on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Bear River High’s auditorium. Part of the new competition included the elimination of the swimsuit portion and new social impact statements made during the evening wear part of the competition. Going along with changes, the competition was held later this year than it has been in the past with the recent changes to Garland City’s Wheat and Beet Days celebration.
Leaving the night as the newest Miss Bear River Valley 2019 was Lindsay Hales, a student at Utah State University and a 2016 graduate of Bear River High.
Hales, the daughter of Brian and Colleen Hales, performed a piano solo titled “Norwegian Concerto,” and answered an on-stage question from one of the judges based on the importance of serving others.
“Serving others is the best version of yourself,” Hales told the judges.
Her social impact statement, based off of candidates’ platforms, was “Project You – Building Confidence through Service.”
“Competing in Miss Bear River Valley has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl, but I never felt confident in my own abilities to actually do it,” Hales said. “If only I could go back and give my younger self the advice to pursue her dreams no matter what.”
Joining Hales in this year’s royalty was first attendant Kalli Capener. Capener, a 2018 graduate of BRHS and a student at USU, made an impact with her contemporary/lyrical dance to “What Do You Call Beauty?” Her talent mirrored a monologue questioning beauty standards in America while showcasing her talent for dance. Capener is the daughter of Jay and Kristi Capener.
This year’s second attendant went to Allison Smith, daughter of David and Trudi Smith. Smith’s platform was “Empowering Youth Through 4-H” and her on stage question was about the importance of food production in local and rural farms. She performed a folk vocal with guitar routine to the song, “From this Valley.”
Two other young women also received recognition that night. The 2019 recipient of the Talent Award went to Cambria Christensen and the Interview Award went to Sarah Young.
Barry and Amy Carter emceed the night’s event. Amy was the 2001 Miss Bear River Valley and both entertained the audience with vocal and comedic acts.