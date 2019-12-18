Don’t we love this weather? Not my favorite time of year! One thing about it — Christmas is such a special time of year.
I want to share with you an experience that Grant and I enjoyed with our granddaughter Kylie. She is a junior in high school and her school had been invited to enter a debate tournament in Draper, Utah. She told us later that her school was lucky enough to be included. She attends school at Highland High School in Pocatello, Idaho.
Corner Canyon High School is on the east side of the Salt Lake Valley. This is where the debate was to be. So we made plans to go and she was sooo excited that we were coming. It had been about five years since we had seen her, and we hardly recognized her! She came out to meet us, or we really wouldn’t have know where to go. The school is HUGE! What a surprise, there were a lot of stairs for me to climb in the school. A challenge for me!
Honestly, I had never been to a high school debate and was thoroughly surprised. Two teams were debating “The conflict between Ukraine and Russia and Disarmament.” These young students really knew details and information concerning pros and cons. Its was interesting and inspiring. A lot of it is done by computer, and they are timed on their presentations. Because of this they talk about as fast as anyone can! It was a great experience.
At the town council meeting Dec. 11 there was a public hearing for the community development block grant. This would be a $100,000 grant to purchase a different fire truck. The council voted and decided to pursue this grant. After the meeting, the council stayed for a Christmas dinner celebration.
We have had a special visitor around town the last couple of weeks. He is small and dressed in green and red with a red and green hat and striped socks. He is known as the Christmas Elf, and he is hiding around town for all the kids to find as they ride the bus. If the children take a picture with him and post it with the hashtag #portagechristmaself, the family that has the most pictures gets a treat for the whole family. He will be hiding every day until Dec. 21. I heard that he was even at church hiding out front where some of the children coming might be able to see him. The children have been so excited! The elf told me that the children have very sharp eyes. Keep an eye out, Portage, because he is on the loose!
I wanted to share with you some thoughts about the Community Christmas Party at the church by Olga Moses:
“I loved how people were kind, jolly, humorous, caring and bright!
The gym was lit up with light and good spirits, plenty of yummy food to eat and the caring sisters helped to serve it. I had Simon in one hand and carried his plate in another, and young women were so dear to fill his plate for me.
“Sweets were in abundance to all the kids’ delight. Two big, round tables lovingly served with beautiful works of sugar art. I was glad to see so many people to attend the party on that beautiful foggy night. The kids with their teachers prepared a concert and Cathy Runyan (Primary president) did a heroic job of hosting a party, sharing her cheerful and loving personality with the audience and supporting stage-shy kids, so they could perform at ease.
“People had a great chance to embrace each other with love and cheer.
“Then we left and I know that some good, kind, loving angels stayed behind to clean after the party. We had a great time. It felt like a family gathering, a treasured moment.”