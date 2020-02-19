The Tree family returned from a fun trip to Disneyland in California last week. All of Denece’s family were able to go except one son-in-law, Casey. Some flew, Denece and her daughter Alisha, most of the family drove to California. One son, Heath, drove his family clear from Illinois. When I spoke with Denece (the mother) when they returned, she was waiting for all of her children to call in, to let her know that they were home alright.
I know how this is when you are a grandmother and mother — it is like a hen with her little chicks wanting to know that everyone is safe. Some of her children live in St. George, some in Vernal, halfway across the United States, and several others here in Utah. How fun to leave Utah, with its bitter cold weather, and visit Disneyland where it is pretty, warm and fun. They stayed about a mile from Disneyland so the whole family got a lot of walking in.
Nic had never been to Disneyland before and enjoyed it right along with his kids. One of his favorites was one dealing with “Cars at Radiator Springs,” he said. “It was like walking into that world!” It was so surreal and sooooo fun! Anyone that knows Nic knows he is still a kid at heart.
Star Wars was another one that was just like the movies. It was a huge area and made the whole world of Star Wars come to life. “The Rise of the Resistance.” This was also the place that if you were not there by 8 a.m. you were not able to get in the rest of the day. I guess the news now is that Disneyland has upped their prices to $200 per single day. It must be great!
Nic and his immediate family arrived in California early and were able to visit some of the beaches around the area. Having lived in California myself. this has to be one of the sights you want to see. They had a great time at the beaches and playing in the water.
One of the things I admire about Nic and Cyndi Tree is that they take family vacations to such fun and exciting places. I believe that these are occasions that their family will remember forever and really bring them closer together.
The Portage Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held their Ward Conference last Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. President of the Fielding Stake, Jay Capener, spoke and also Portage Bishop Chris John. It was an excellent conference as always when these two brethren speak.
Oakley Jones was baptized Saturday morning in the Fielding Stake Center and confirmed in Ward Conference. Chris Hall and Lance Patterson were sustained by the congregation as ward primary teachers.
There is a baby shower for Alex Grundvig this coming Saturday. She is having a little girl! It will be at the Portage Town Hall from 1 to 3 p.m.
The Smith’s have an eight-foot Microfiber couch with recliner ends we are trying to sell. Good condition, $350. Call me!
Grant and I were so disappointed that we were “bad weathered” out of Grandparents’ Day a week ago. It wasn’t snowed out, but the school canceled it. Our young grandson was pretty upset, but we reassured him that they are holding it in March instead. They have a luncheon for the grandparents and child, and also they put on a program. School even had a late start that day because of the wind and weather.
Congratulation to James and Elizabeth on their new baby girl!