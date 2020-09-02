Winnie Richman just has to be first this week with her wonderful news. She had a checkup at McKay-Dee Hospital to see how her heart valve was working. She wore her heart monitor at the same time.
After getting several vials of blood, having an EKG and finally seeing her surgeon, she was pronounced so good that she wouldn’t need any more checkups. She was told any questions could be taken to her cardiologist in Logan. Her surgeon’s assistant even gave her the name of a doctor at the University of Utah Hospital who could do her one remaining heart valve, if it ever needed to be done. WOW!
Winnie called all her family with the good news. Then she went to Peach City in Brigham City for a Walt Mann Special. Even the $10.50 price didn’t mar her happiness. While she didn’t eat there, she carefully took it home to finish her dinner.
Monday through Wednesday, Winnie worried about the coming appointments. Thursday through the rest of the week, she was on Cloud Nine. She received a little hay and stacked it. The rest of the hay was left until Sunday and Monday to stack. She thanks Russell Boyer for the beautiful hay, and the help he gave her unloading it with his skid-steerer. It made the job hugely faster.
Sunday there was no church at TP2, and no one was expected with the sacrament, so Winnie had her own home church service before finishing her day. Son Lyle came alone to put a beautiful longer gate into the calf corral entrance, and then put a huge water trough in place, too. “Thank you, Lyle,” she says most gratefully.
Jeannette Poulsen and several friends visited with Marie Roche last week to learn more about new crochet stitches and enjoy friendly conversation.
Orson Poulsen says his Indian corn is finally starting to get cobs on their stalks. They have already tasseled out. He reports being “very happy.”
Orson’s squash vine has one banana squash on it, about six inches long. “I hope it gets bigger!” he says emphatically.
When the squash and pumpkins are ready, he cuts the outside tough skins off, cuts the flesh into large pieces, and microwaves them until soft … not very long. He only cooks enough for the pie or pies he needs at the moment. Then he puts the pieces into a blender, adds spices, etc. according to his recipe, and puts the mixture into a pie shell to bake. He has promised a pie for Winnie and another friend. The pumpkins are doing very well.
Laura and Zane Wheatley and their six daughters flew to Arizona for a couple of days to attend the baptism of Zane’s sister’s son. All went well. The family had a pizza party after the baptism. Zane decided to rent a house instead of a hotel room. It had a swimming pool. The girls swam every day. They loved it!
Starr says the girls are very good fliers. Only little Kyra got upset as the plane landed. Laura thinks the drop in altitude affected her ears.
The family came home Monday at 11 p.m. All are doing real well.
Boyd Udy reports the draft horse show Monday was a success. Jessica drove the team in a harness class and did real good. “She handled the horses like she had been doing it all her life,” Boyd says proudly.
To Boyd, one of the most interesting things about the show was a team of 20 horses, all hitched to one wagon. “It was really cool to watch how good they went,” Boyd says.
Boyd gives a huge “thank you” to Jan, Megan and Kaitlind for putting on a great county fair. It was a good crowd for the draft horse classes.
Boyd says “it is just too hot! All we’re doing around the ranch is only what has to be done.”
Then Boyd says again to thank Jan, Megan and Kaitlind for a great show.