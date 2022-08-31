Proceeds from the Box Elder Junior Livestock auction at last week’s county fair are expected to surpass $2 million for the first time ever, as more than 700 youth in the displayed the animals they’ve been raising for the past year to eager buyers.
Saturday’s auction featured 737 exhibitors in the 4-H and FFA programs showing hogs, lambs, steers and goats. The Saturday show brought in more than $1.6 million, and once all of the “boosts” are in, the total is expected to be more than $2 million, according to Box Elder Junior Livestock President Lyle Holmgren.
The total at the end of the day following the 2021 auction was $1.2 million, but that amount ballooned to about $1.8 million by the time all of the boosts were counted.
“I think we will have a final tally over $2 million,” Holmgren wrote on Facebook. “Great job exhibitors, buyers, parents and all the volunteers who make this the greatest junior livestock show in Utah.”
BEJL Secretary Jessica Adams, who is leaving her position, gave special recognition to the many volunteers as well.
“We are nothing without our volunteers,” Adams wrote. “Thank you to each and every one of you who helped in any capacity this year.”
Other aspects of the fair were also considered a smashing success. The Golden Spike Rodeo sold out every night, and large crowds returned as the COVID-19 restrictions that hampered attendance the previous two years were no longer in place.