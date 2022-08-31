Support Local Journalism

Proceeds from the Box Elder Junior Livestock auction at last week’s county fair are expected to surpass $2 million for the first time ever, as more than 700 youth in the displayed the animals they’ve been raising for the past year to eager buyers.

Saturday’s auction featured 737 exhibitors in the 4-H and FFA programs showing hogs, lambs, steers and goats. The Saturday show brought in more than $1.6 million, and once all of the “boosts” are in, the total is expected to be more than $2 million, according to Box Elder Junior Livestock President Lyle Holmgren.

