horse arena

Spencer Adams speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Robert A. Adams Equine-Human Science Arena in Wellsville.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Robert A. Adams Equine-Human Science Arena is now officially open following a ribbon cutting ceremony at the facility located at Utah State University’s animal science farm off Highway 89 in Wellsville.

The arena will primarily be used for equine assisted therapy, a burgeoning field where patients ride, groom and otherwise interact and care for horses as a way of addressing therapeutic needs by building trust between patient and animal. Within that field, USU’s program focuses on specific treatment for veterans.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.