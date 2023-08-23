When Greg Horspool first came to Tremonton, the city animal shelter was euthanizing as many as one dog or cat per day on average.
It’s a stark contrast to this year. Through July, the shelter has had to put down just three dogs — two by court order, and a third that was deemed too severely injured to be saved. Today, the shelter is well on its way to officially achieving “no-kill” status, a term reserved for facilities that are able to save at least 90% of the animals to come under their care.
The dramatic reduction in animal euthanizations has come despite the city’s population essentially doubling during the 16 years Horspool has been Tremonton’s animal control officer.
Evolving public attitudes toward the treatment of lost, abandoned or unwanted pets may explain part of the change. But in Tremonton, Horspool specifically credits the arrival of Julie Beagley early this year for turning the numbers around.
In January, Beagley was named the city’s new animal shelter coordinator. Bringing a background working with animal rescues through her time at a shelter in West Valley City, Beagley and her team of volunteers, including daughter Isabella and husband Jason, are expanding the mission of the animal services from department beyond simply getting rid of nuisance animals or doing whatever is most convenient for the city.
Since Beagley started in her new role, she and Horspool have meshed their different backgrounds into a working relationship that both say is better for the animals they take in as well as for the residents of Tremonton.
“I’m teaching her to how to speak municipal shelter, and she’s teaching me how to speak animal rescue,” Horspool said.
Horspool already had a good basic understanding of how animal rescue organizations operate, having worked with them during his time with animal control in Davis County. He said he wanted to start similar collaborations when he arrived in Tremonton, but ran into to reluctance from people who were unwilling to change the way things had always been done.
“I couldn’t get any traction or support from anybody because we were still the Wild West 16 years ago,” he said. “So it’s great to have the support that we’re getting, not just from the rescue groups, but from Julie and Isabella and others.”
Balancing the mission of a typical municipal shelter that of a no-kill operation is not an easy task. While animal rescue operations are able to focus solely on the goal of saving animals’ lives, the city shelter operates under a mandate of “socially conscious sheltering, which just means the best possible outcome,” Horspool said. Sometimes that means putting an animal down when it is deemed a nuisance, or a threat to public safety.
A municipal shelter is tasked with doing what is best for the city, and that doesn’t always align perfectly with what is best for the animals.
“There’s a lot of rules that have to follow (as a municipal shelter),” Beagley said. “Rescue groups have a little more freedom.”
Despite those sometimes-conflicting objectives, Beagley said the shelter is already operating above the threshold for no-kill status.
“This past week we reached 97% (save rate), so we’ve doing very well,” she said. Before her arrival, the shelter was already saving 80% of all animals — a number she said is “very good” for a rural, relatively small city.
Horspool said those numbers are especially good considering that Tremonton has served as a sort of “dumping ground” for unwanted pets for people all along the Wasatch Front.
“I’ve found chips in animals from as far away as South Salt Lake,” he said.
Still, he’s taken plenty of heat on social media over a perception among some that municipal shelters and their managers are too quick to resort to euthanasia — a perception with which Beagley takes umbrage.
Relating a story about a dog that came from the county and had to be put down because it was paralyzed in an accident and couldn’t be saved, she said Horspool came in on his day off, on a holiday weekend, no less, to help end the animal’s suffering.
“People talk about Greg not caring, and it’s a little offensive,” she said.
While animals that end up at rescues like the Human Society usually have a documented history, those that come into the shelter often have unknown backgrounds, adding another layer of complexity and difficulty to the process.
“We go and pick up a stray dog and we don’t know,” Horspool said. “Is it Cujo? Is it a lapdog?”
Beagley said the vast majority of animals that end up in the shelter are reunited with their families in short order, and many more find their way home without ever having to go through the shelter doors. But for those who end up having an extended stay, she and her team of volunteers have started new initiatives this year to find homes for the ones who need it most.
The shelter has partnered with IFA Country Stores to hold adoption events this year, which has resulted in several dogs finding new homes. However, some of them are still looking for their forever families after being adopted and returned multiple times, sometimes for seemingly frivolous reasons.
Cowboy, who has been living at the shelter since March, has been adopted and returned three times. One of those times, his only transgression was killing a chicken that had escaped from its coop. Todd, another extended-stay resident, has a knack for escaping from enclosures and has been returned twice.
“It’s heartbreaking coming through the door every day and seeing them in kennels,” Isabella Beagley said. “So being able to find them a family is totally worth it for us.”
Also this year, the city allowed Beagley to partner with Best Friends Animal Society, the southern Utah-based operation that now has a hand in rescue operations all over the country.
The partnership with Best Friends “comes with a lot of perks in bringing resources of food, meds, parvo tests, money for adoptions when people can’t afford the adoption fee,” she said. “It comes with a lot of training resources, and they’ll pull cats for us when they have space. Them and the Humane Society of Northern Utah have been great about that.”
With rescues and municipal shelters both bursting at the seams these days, Beagley said the best way people can help is to get and keep their dogs licensed.
“By getting their animal licensed in the city, that goes back into the city funds,” she said. “That helps us get funding from the city if we can show that what we’re doing down here is helping fund ourselves essentially. Then we don’t have to be begging for donations all the time.”
That also helps the shelter make its case for a much-needed expansion. With 10 available kennels and at least some of them occupied at any given time, “our limit is space,” Beagley said.
The shelter currently relies heavily on donations of food, supplies and money. Links to donate are found on the Tremonton City website, as well as the animal shelter’s Facebook page.
Beagley said social media has become a major factor in reuniting lots pets with their owners. She runs the Tremonton Lost and Found Pets and Tremonton/Garland Pet Classified pages, and has volunteers constantly monitoring those and similar pages for any information that might lead to a reunion.
At the end of the day, Beagley said the goal is to match people with animals that make a good fit for both parties.
“A lot of people adopt animals because they want to save the animal, and a lot adopt animals because they want the animal to give them something they’re missing,” she said. “To me it’s important that there’s a meeting in the middle — that the human and the animal are equally benefiting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.