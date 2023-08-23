Support Local Journalism

When Greg Horspool first came to Tremonton, the city animal shelter was euthanizing as many as one dog or cat per day on average.

It’s a stark contrast to this year. Through July, the shelter has had to put down just three dogs — two by court order, and a third that was deemed too severely injured to be saved. Today, the shelter is well on its way to officially achieving “no-kill” status, a term reserved for facilities that are able to save at least 90% of the animals to come under their care.


