WELCOME TO DECEMBER!
The holidays have begun and I am hopeful that you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving. I am learning that even if the holidays are quiet they can still be meaningful.
I was visiting with Seth Loftiss a couple of days ago at his home and noticed some real pretty “teenage” cats being so playful. I asked where they came from and here is the story. He and a friend took a truck and went to pick up some free pallets. They drove into the yard where they were kept and noticed when they exited the truck that they had accidentally hit a cat and she was no longer alive. Then he looked down at this shoe and there was a tiny, creamy white kitten that was about four inches long.
He and his friend looked at each other, picked up the kitten and decided there had to be more since a cat usually has more than one kitten. He felt bad about the mother and looking in the back of his truck, he found a box and put baby in it so it would be safe.
Continuing loading the truck, they noticed another baby that was gray-and-white striped with short hair and one more that was more fluffy, but also the identical color. They also added these to the box, and when they were finished he brought all three home to his family. They are such pretty kittens — soft and cute faces and really happy running around the yard. I saw one jump into the back seat of his truck and seemed like it was jumping back and forth just for the fun of it.
I saw what you could call Portage’s Welcome Wagon, with Ron Startin in the car and Joan knocking on the new house on 8800 just behind what used to be the machine shop. It is so great that sometimes they are the first people to welcome new move-ins! They also visit around town to check on others to see how they are doing and what they could do to help. Maybe we should follow their example? (Of course with masks). Thanks Joan and Ron.
Val and Karen Gibbs had Krista visit with her baby girl Nola and Everett, her little boy, not long ago. She now lives in Arkansas and really wanted to visit family. They gathered the family together and had an early Thanksgiving. I think she only could stay a short time of four days.
Andrew Naugle has agreed to help dig some culverts for the town. Two are needed: on 8800 South at 25685, and at the corner at 25615. A county employee came out Tuesday last week to help at the corner at 25985 and 8800. The base around the culvert was made more sturdy with cement blocks and gravel has been added to make it more safe rounding that corner for vehicles and the snowplow. Please be careful and stay on the road, please.
The Naugles are the new family that bought the Parkinsons’ home. I took him for a ride to check out the culverts that we were just talking about, and as we returned to his home here came his daughter and two of the Moses girls with a cart that was pulled by one of the Moses’ ponies. They were having a blast! Grant had an idea right then. He said “You girls ought to put skis on the cart and then use it in the winter.” The girls loved that idea. Can’t wait to see it happen.
One more thing I wanted to tell you. Grant and I have a Pomeranian dog (in human years is about 81) that loves to escape our backyard whenever he gets the chance. He is small, of course, and at any opportunity he slips through our cattle fence and he is off and running. If you ever see him, please read his tags and bring him home. One good thing about him is that he knows his name, and all you have to do is call and he immediately turns around and heads for home.
One day I saw him squirt through the fence and he headed for the church parking lot. I called his name and he kept running to our street. He came trotting down to our home, looking side to side and enjoying the scenery on the way. Dad (Grant) had opened the garage door and he had heard it. He got plenty of scolding and looked at us as if to say “What did I do wrong?” Scruffy brings a lot of smiles and laughter to our home and makes it a happy place.