Winnie Richman gives a grateful “Hi” to Sharmayne Atkinson way back in Spring Grove, Pennsylvania, who reads this column sent to her by Amy Merkley. Winnie says “Thank you” to both ladies.
Orson and Jeanette Poulsen traveled to Salt Lake City on Saturday and Sunday to visit two different members of her family.
Saturday night was Thatcher Penrose Second Ward’s Annual Harvest Dinner. Although Orson was asked to be in charge, he gives credit for the success of the evening to Jeanette. “She basically organized everything and did all the little details that make such events successful,” he says. Jeanette also had great help from friend Judy Jerome. Orson and Jeanette give a special thank you to all who helped in any way.
The meat and potatoes were ordered from Kent’s in Tremonton to serve 160 people. Only two servings were left. Several other people brought other menu items to complete the meal. “There was a real nice crowd there,” Orson says.
Orson says he and Jeanette have already put a quilt on frame in his new quilt cottage. Until electricity is installed the couple will only tie quilts with the available daylight. There are five more levi quilts in line to be tied.
Laura Wheatley is another resident who is very grateful for help from another person. She says thank you to Kaitlyn Smith for coming to the Wheatley home to give haircuts to four of the young Wheatley girls. “They really needed it, especially their bangs,” Laura said. Mrs. Smith brought her two boys to play while she did the hair cutting.
Saturday was the Mother-Daughter Achievement Day at the TP2 church. The activity was painting on canvas about 16 by 20 inches each. The artists used acrylic paints and learned how to paint autumn leaves and trees. The artist who taught the people was very encouraging. All the canvases were different but still very good. Nora Wheatley accompanied Laura, Everly, and Georgia while Ruby and Kate stayed with father Zane.
Jim and Starr Mitchell picked tomatoes, green peppers, jalapeno peppers and chile peppers from the Community Garden last week. They have also been putting up veggies for winter use.
Starr’s brother Pat came down for a visit. Then all went back to Pat’s with one of Starr’s special vegetarian pizzas to cook there.
Madalyn Mitchell is getting some of her molars. She is miserable with the process and wants to be chewing on cold things. She also has a decided preference for watching Elmo. She says “thank you” and “you’re welcome” now.
Starr ordered some new books for Gabi. One was “How to Catch a Leprechaun.” You may remember reading how Gabi wanted to build Leprechaun traps last February and March in this column. Gabi really likes to build “things” with help from her parents and grandparents. She is required to draw a simple plan and the put it together. She is helped with her own ideas, but not told how only when she gets bogged down and needs a helpful hint or two. All have fun with these projects.
Boyd Udy’s half linger mare is the proud mother of eleven day old baby. It is already bouncing around its pasture in front of Boyd’s home here at Promontory.
On Monday Boyd helped the Swan Ranch people gather their cows. Daughter Jessica and her daughter Kynzee helped too.
On Saturday Boyd and Kris drove to Salt Lake City to help son Kacey baptize his son Charlie. After the baptism they all went to the Hale Theater for dinner. Kacey is a set designer there.
Winnie fed her cows Monday with the help of Starr Mitchell. Winnie uses the tractor and loader to bring the hay up from the stockyard to the pasture on the hill. Then Starr cuts and gathers the strings so Winnie can spread the hay in as many different piles as possible. If the bale is loosely packed, spreading it is more difficult since it falls all over between the tines of the hay fork. Four bales will last the cows and horses about two days. Jim and Starr have made Winnie’s feeding immeasurably easier! Thank you Jim and Starr. Starr also helped feed the calves.
Tuesday Winnie went back to Dr. Turner at Brigham Eye Specialists for a check-up after he performed laser surgery on her eye. She now has 20/20 vision in both eyes! Yes!
Wednesday was art class for Winnie and good friend Carolyn Carter. Both ladies made good progress on their projects.
Friday and Saturday Winnie enjoyed staying home. Son Lyle came and fed the cows and horses and weaned calves before going home. “Thank you, Lyle,” Winnie says gratefully.
Sunday Winnie enjoyed Sacrament Meeting, library, and choir practice. The choir will not sing in Sacrament meeting in the month of October, but there will be plenty of songs to practice. The choir is working on a beautiful song for November for the second week intermediate song. Our new choir director Melanie Young is doing a great job. Deb Hudson, the choir accompanist is, too.