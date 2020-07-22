A Tremonton family will finally have a home that meets their needs after being selected as the beneficiaries of Habitat for Humanity’s latest project in Box Elder County.
The local nonprofit broke ground July 14 on a new house to be built at 316 W. 400 North. The new owners will be Shelby and Melissa Freeze and their four children.
“They’re a hardworking family, dedicated to their church and community, and love to help those around,” said Landon Packer, president of the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity of Northern Utah.
The Freeze family was chosen among dozens of applications, in part because they have a 12-year-old son with cerebral palsy with special requirements. The home is being built with the necessary accommodations for him, and is expected to be completed by the end of this year.
Susie Witt, executive director of Habitat for Humanity’s northern Utah office in Brigham City, said her affiliate builds one or two homes each year in Box Elder County. Those who are picked to receive the homes still have to pay the mortgage, but receive interest-free loans and make monthly payments based on income.
Witt said there is a big need for affordable housing in the area, and picking which families receive the homes is one of the hardest parts of the job.
“You want to give it to all of them, and you can’t,” she said.
Tremonton City is participating in the project, chipping in $6,200 to cover impact fees and waiving $1,500 in building and connection fees.
Packer said the Freezes have had difficulty finding a home to buy or rent that meets their son’s needs, so last week’s event was a big milestone for them.
“When we think of our home and all the memories created there — special events, graduations, marriage, family time, even fights — those are all things that make up what a home is,” he said. “What a special opportunity we have to be here today.”