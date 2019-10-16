Orson and Jeanette Poulsen went on a vacation/trip to Denver, Colorado, to visit Jeanette’s grandson Trevor Pearson. They drove to Moab then up through Rocky Mountain National Park. The scenery was beautiful, even magnificent.
The couple spent two days in Denver. Trevor’s father Kirk Pearson came to Denver from Moab to visit his son and the Poulsens’s at the same time. Kirk is Jeanette’s son.
On the way to Denver the Poulsens stopped in Craig, Colorado to visit the Craig Museum there. Orson says the museum was “incredibly neat” and “extremely interesting.” Orson mentions some of the exhibits were old telephones and many old pictures and photographs. He also noted that there was no snow in Denver (“The Mile High City”) but in small pockets up in the mountains. He says the mountains were around 11,000 feet high, from sea level.
The Poulsens came home on Interstate 70 and went through Eisenhower Tunnel. He says it was about three miles long with curves and very well lighted as it went through the mountain. Orson says one interesting thing about the tunnel is that it was dug from both sides of the mountain at once with no errors by the time the tunnel was finished.
Throughout their trip, Orson and Jeanette saw beautiful fall colors and they were magnificent. All the family back there are well and doing good. Trevor actually lives right in Denver.
The Zane Wheatley family celebrated oldest daughter Everly’s birthday last week. Each of her sisters gave her skews of yarn since she has taken interest in doing things with yarn. Laura and Zane gave her a certificate to get her ears pierced.
Most of the Wheatley girls were sick over the weekend. Conference listening was pretty quiet as a result. The family is planning to go to the Tree House Museum in Ogden soon. “It‘s pretty neat,” Laura says.
Boyd and Kris Udy drove up to Montana to visit son, daughter-in-law and cute, active Boyd William. Tyrell and Erin are doing good. Boyd says they are really adjusting well to parenthood. The baby really travels — on his belly, but watch him go in his walker!
Our Promontory travelers were able to listen to or see all of the General Conference messages.
At home, Boyd is trying to get winter-ready and legging up (getting into riding condition) his two good bay horses.
Monday, Winnie Richman visited Logan Framing and Art to get a frame for her Christmas card picture. Winnie and the sale lady spent quite a bit of time looking for just the right size and color for the frame. Winnie thinks it’s going to be good.
Tuesday, Winnie visited her cardiologist, Dr. Otrusinik in Tremonton, to see if he would give his OK for her to have surgery on her back. He said “yes.” Winnie will now have to go back and tell the surgeon Dr. Otrusinik’s answer.
Wednesday at art, Winnie almost finished her latest work of art. “It sure looks better than when I started,” she laughs.
Winnie thanks Martin, Mike, and Travis for doing an LOF on her car Thursday. They also checker her brakes, filled up her window washer tank, checked all her belts, and said her tires looked good. “Fixed Automotive is my place to go,” Winnie says.
Friday, Winnie checked her big corral to make sure her beeper heifers (girl calves) and her steer calves (boys) couldn’t get out when they are separated from the rest of the calves before sale day. It looked tight enough to keep them in.
Saturday and Sunday was General Conference. Winnie was able to watch all sessions totally relaxed and ready to learn. It was wonderful. Several of the speakers used visuals which also added to their talks.