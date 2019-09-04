One of the highlights of the Box Elder County fair is the Pee Wee Lamb Show, a tradition of creativity, laughs and naughty lambs that’s been entertaining audiences for years. Here are this year’s 2019 winners from the show held Friday, Aug. 23, at the Box Elder County fairgrounds.
3 to 5 year old division
Most Outstanding:
First Place: Enzlie Heyder, daughter of Alex and Jacinda Heyder with her entry “The Greatest Showman.”
Second Place: Indie Earl, daughter of Clay and Kaedawn Earl with her entry “Jessie and Woody from Toy Story.”
Most Creative:
First Place: Mccrae, Harper and Claire, children of Mike and Shelbie Jensen and Alex and Madison Tanner with their entry “Old McDonald Had a Farm.”
Second Place: Henley Borg, daughter of Mark and Maci Borg with her entry “Witch and her Potion.”
Most Original:
First Place: Rees Bingham, son of Dallin and Timari Bingham, with his entry “Construction Crew.”
Second Place: Briggs Worthington, son of Ty and Jenn Worthington with his entry “Fireman and his Firetruck.”
6 to 8 year old division
Most Outstanding:
First Place: Daxton Chappell, son of Charlie and Ashlee Chappell, with his entry “A Cruise Ship Captain and his Ship.”
Second Place: Maccnaly Pali, daughter of Mitch and Morgan Pali with her entry “A Pig and Wolf.”
Most Creative:
First Place: Easton Bingham, son of Rusty and Lindsay Bingham, with his entry “A Hunter and his Duck.”
Second Place: Wakely Wright, son of Trevor and Ashley Wright with his rodeo themed entry.
Most Original:
First Place: Jackson Tingey, son of Heidi Tingey, with his entry “A Butcher and his Lamb.”
Second Place: Caleb Jensen, son of Lane and Angie Jensen with his entry “Fruit of the Lamb.”