A large crowd watches a test firing of a solid rocket booster motor at Northrop Grumman Corp.'s Box Elder County facilities in Promontory Thursday, July 21. The company is developing the next generation of booster motors for NASA's Artemis space exploration program.
A large crowd watches a test firing of a solid rocket booster motor at Northrop Grumman Corp.'s Box Elder County facilities in Promontory Thursday, July 21. The company is developing the next generation of booster motors for NASA's Artemis space exploration program.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
The rocket booster motor tested Thursday at Northrop Grumman in Promontory produced 3.6 million pounds of thrust and burned for two full minutes.
Officials with the U.S. space program were among hundreds who gathered Thursday at Northrop Grumman Corp.’s sprawling campus in the Box Elder County desert to witness the power of the rocket motor that will help astronauts return to the moon in the coming years.
Northrop Grumman invited NASA officials, suppliers, local and national dignitaries, employees, media representatives and the general public to its Promontory facilities on a sweltering midsummer afternoon to view a test firing of the Space Launch System (SLS) booster motor that will propel the new Orion rocket during upcoming lunar missions.
“This is a building block toward NASA’s bigger goals,” said Bruce Tiller, NASA’s project manager for the Space Launch System booster, who came from the agency’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama to see the test. “Events like this are a place for us all to go and see a test that helps us think about the bigger picture.”
A two-minute roar rumbled across the open landscape, accompanied by white-hot flames and a massive cloud of billowing smoke, reminding those in attendance of the tremendous force required to send rockets past Earth’s orbit and into space.
The test firing of the 154-foot-long booster produced some 3.6 million pounds of thrust and gave engineers a mountain of new data to analyze, including the evaluation of some new materials used, a new ignition system, and an electronic-thrust vector control system as part of the development of the next generation of motors under NASA’s Booster Obsolescence and Life Extension (BOLE) program.
“This opportunity for early learning on next-generation systems will help us develop an enhanced booster that is ready to support the greater payload demands of the SLS rocket through 2031,” said Wendy Williams, vice president of propulsion systems for Northrop Grumman.
Northrop Grumman and its predecessor companies at the Promontory site have worked on booster motors for decades at the facility, going back to the beginnings of the space shuttle program. As NASA prepares to resume missions to the moon for the first time in half a century, Northrop Grumman’s local operations have been working in support of that effort through a multi-year contract with the agency.
Thursday’s test came a day after NASA announced that the first mission of Artemis, the program name for its long-term strategy to send people to the moon and eventually Mars, is scheduled to happen sometime during the last week of August or the first week of September.
NASA officials held a press conference at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 20 to announce plans to launch Artemis I, an unmanned mission into lunar orbit, on Aug. 29, Sept. 2 or Sept. 5. Current plans call for a human return to the lunar surface sometime in 2025.
Mark Tobias, Northrop Grumman’s chief engineer for the BOLE program, said the booster tested on Thursday is very similar to the twin boosters that will be used on that first launch. He said there are enough existing steel booster cases to last through the first eight Artemis missions, after which NASA will be switching to non-reusable composite cases.
Pond said new composite cases being developed for the BOLE program will be lighter and stronger, and can be built right on site at Promontory.
Speaking to the crowd shortly before the test motor was fired on Thursday, Tiller said it’s exciting to imagine what that ninth Artemis mission, equipped with the next generation of booster motors developed in Promontory, might look like.
“By then, we’ll have gateways and people living and working on the moon, and learning all the stuff we’ve gotta learn in order to go to Mars,” he said. “This is part of that journey today.”