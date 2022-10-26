Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Until now, patrons have had to brave 32 steep, creaky wooden stairs to enjoy local theater productions at the Main Street Playhouse.

It’s a hazardous proposition for some, and outright impossible for others. But thanks to a community-wide effort, accessibility is no longer an issue for those wishing to take in a play at the theater on the upper floor of the Bear River Valley Museum in downtown Tremonton.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.