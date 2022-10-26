Tyler Randall of Able Access Elevator + Lift works on the installation of an elevator at the Bear River Valley Museum in Tremonton Tuesday, Sept. 20. The elevator provides access to the museum’s upper floor, where the Main Street Playhouse is located.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
Until now, patrons have had to brave 32 steep, creaky wooden stairs to enjoy local theater productions at the Main Street Playhouse.
It’s a hazardous proposition for some, and outright impossible for others. But thanks to a community-wide effort, accessibility is no longer an issue for those wishing to take in a play at the theater on the upper floor of the Bear River Valley Museum in downtown Tremonton.
The museum was closed for several weeks for the installation of a brand-new elevator following a successful fundraising effort that brought a variety of local groups together for a common cause.
Now, instead of entering through a side door and facing the daunting climb upstairs, playhouse patrons can go through the main museum entrance and take a safe, smooth ride up.
“Not everybody can go up those stairs,” said Karen Stokes, president of the museum board of directors. “It’s going to be a great help to the community.”
Funding for the all-volunteer museum has always been tight, and the COVID-19 pandemic made it even more so.
Since opening not long after the museum moved into its current location at 11 E. Main St. a decade ago, the theater has been an integral part of the museum, with much of the proceeds from its plays helping keep the operation going. The pandemic shut all of that down for a while, but the playhouse got back into the swing of things last year, and donated all proceeds from ticket sales for its holiday production of “5 Carols for Christmas” to the elevator project.
The playhouse is a refuge for drama lovers and enthusiasts, and the only space in Tremonton specifically dedicated to live theater. The women who run the venue and star in many of its productions work year-round to keep it going on a shoestring budget, putting on various theater camps for children in addition to their own shows.
Community groups including the Tremonton Women’s Civic League, GFWC Women’s Civic League and the local Kiwanis International chapter have also come through with critical financial support, both for the elevator project and the ongoing operation of the museum in general.
The museum opened on the ground floor of the building in 2012, the year after the board was able to purchase it for $120,000 raised mainly through donations. Through various fundraising efforts, the building was paid for and owned outright by the museum board within five years.
With inflation over the years, the price tag for the elevator project is about the same as what the museum board paid for the building in 2011.
For decades, the upstairs space had been the outpost of the local chapter of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, a group of local men that came together for the main purpose of contributing to charitable causes, but also as a kind of social club. The group originally purchased the building during a tax sale.
Membership in the local Odd Fellows chapter had dwindled to the point that it was disbanded by the time the museum board approached the owners about buying the more than century-old building. The museum maintains a display area in a back room featuring old photographs, robes and other memorabilia from the Odd Fellows era.
Main Street Playhouse is located in what was previously the Odd Fellows lodging area. After clearing out the beds and other items from the main room, organizers filled it with seating using chairs donated by a local contractor, built a stage, and began doing live shows.
Stokes said the new elevator will open up one of Tremonton’s gems, the playhouse, to a lot more people who otherwise might not be able to experience it firsthand.
Meanwhile, the museum board is hoping to find some new blood to help run things. Stokes said the all-volunteer staff is aging, with members now in their 80s or even 90s, and needs help from younger people to operate the museum, which is open from 2 to 5 p.m. weekdays.
“We would love to have somebody come in and help take care of it,” she said. “Any of us could go at any time.”
Anyone who is interested in helping may contact Stokes at (435) 279-6079.
