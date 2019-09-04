I have often had the thought that each one of us should really be enjoying our everyday lives.
Yes, we all have ups and downs, good and bad days, annoying things that happen even though we try to do our best to make our life fulfilling. We reach out to others to help or be there for them without giving much concern to what they may really be going through.
I have really been pondering this through this last month because of something that happened to me. Around the first of August I was rushing around in our backyard and hurrying to get the hose and start watering the flowers that were so dry. I grabbed the green hose and turned quickly to turn the water on. As I turned, my foot caught the paver stones that we have as a step off from our patio.
I tried to catch myself as I felt the legs loose balance and quickly fell to the pavement. It happened so fast and I remember afterward that I tried to move my legs to catch myself, but was not fast enough. I was aware also of my head hitting the cement and bouncing back up and then down again! Ouch!
I was not alone, thankfully. My friend was standing a few feet away from me, but there was nothing she could really have done. So fast!
I had a very sharp pain in my shoulder and my conclusion was that I must have dislocated my shoulder. I sat up and sat there in shock for a minute, catching my breath and berating my self for being so clumsy!
My friends Ron and Joan Startin were there with me, and I grabbed my phone (what would we do without cell phones these days?) and called my “adopted” daughter Amanda down the street. She came lickety-split with her 15-year-old son and there we were, the five of us, trying to decide what to do.
Ron is very strong, and so are Amanda and Zxander. The guys pulled the left arm from the front and Amanda pushed from the back and I was on my feet. Joan quickly brought a patio chair and they all sat me down in it.
Wow! My shoulder was screaming with pain and Amanda rounded up little Bailey’s (our dog) blanket to tie around my shoulder for a splint.
We had company come about that time, Alex and Mason Grunvig — so glad to see them! It really helped me be a big girl! Joan kept ice on it as we tried to decide what to do. I did not want an ambulance or to go to the ER — too much money.
We called Dr. Crosland at BRV Clinic and he could get me in the office in about two hours. We waited around until I could not stand the pain any longer and Amanda insisted we go to the doctor NOW!
The rest is history, as they say. Dr. Crosland had X-rays taken and sure enough, the humerus bone was broken at its head and I have been in a sling for the last four weeks. Wouldn’t you know — my right shoulder, and I am right handed. Do you know what you do with your right hand? All the time? Eating, walking, sleeping and a lot of other things you do, even with both hands!
Please be aware that we need to be careful number one, but enjoy each day because we really don’t know when our life, as we know it, is going to change in a blink of an eye!