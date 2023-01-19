Sundance Film Festival

The marquee of the Egyptian Theatre appears during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 28, 2020. After two years of virtual editions, the Sundance Film Festival is returning to Park City, Utah armed with a robust slate of diverse features and documentaries that will premiere over 10 days beginning on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Randall Park made a pact with himself some years ago that he wouldn’t attend the Sundance Film Festival if he didn’t have a project there. But the “Fresh Off the Boat” star never imagined that his first time would be as a director and not as an actor.

His adaptation of “Shortcomings,” Adrian Tomine’s graphic novel about three young-ish Asian Americans finding themselves in the Bay Area, is among the films debuting in competition at the festival, which begins Thursday night in Park City, Utah.


