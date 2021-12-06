Aggies to face Oregon State in first LA Bowl The Associated Press Dec 6, 2021 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Utah State (10-3, Mountain West) vs Oregon State (7-5, Pac-12), Dec. 18, 5:30 p.m. MTLOCATION: Inglewood, CaliforniaTV: ABC × Advertisement TOP PLAYERSUtah State: QB Logan Bonner, 3,560 yards passing, 36 touchdowns.Oregon State: RB B.J. Baylor, conference-high 1,259 yards rushing, 13 touchdowns.NOTABLE Story continues below video Utah State: Won a surprise Mountain West title with a 46-13 victory against West Division champion San Diego State for just the fourth 10-win season in school history.Oregon State: Finished third in the Pac-12 North at 5-4 and is 3-3 in its last six games.LAST TIMEOregon State 20, Utah State 16 (Oct. 3, 1998)BOWL HISTORYUtah State: First appearance in LA Bowl; ninth bowl game in the last 11 seasons after playing in six bowl games in its first 119 years.Oregon State: First appearance in LA Bowl; 18th bowl game appearance overall and first since 2013. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oregon Utah West Sport American Football Game La Title Bowl Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today Concerned residents speak out on Sky View incident at Cache County School Board meeting Police: Body of Wellsville man discovered on side of road after motorcycle crash Residents offer Main Street traffic solutions Community divided: Cache County School District says anti-racist video shown during Sky View assembly was inappropriate Keith Anderson