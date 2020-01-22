Parents of BRMS Students,
We would like to update you on a serious trend we have noticed since Christmas break. Many of our students have returned from Christmas break with the Apple Air Pods or some variation of the wireless, Bluetooth ear devices. We’re thrilled for those who received these devices as a Christmas present. However, at school, we have noticed two things occurring. First, students are concealing their Air Pods under long hair, hoods, caps or other means allowing them to listen to music the entire class period. We are very concerned that most students are not capable of focusing their concentration on the academics of the classroom while listening to music. Student performance and learning are at risk under these types of distractions. Often, we are finding the students are sharing one of their Air Pod devices with a friend. Now we have two students distracted. We ask for your help to limit student use of these devices during class time.
The second concern is with the security of these types of electronic devices. Since Christmas, we have had almost a dozen incidents where someone has lost or misplaced their Air Pods. Some have been outright stolen by students who were not so fortunate to receive such a gift for Christmas. Theft and device security are very time consuming for the administration, and more often than not, we are unsuccessful in locating the items or the perpetrator. Students have lockers but choose to keep these types of devices on their person or in their pockets. The school is not responsible for their safe keeping or security. That is the responsibility of the owner.
It is the administration’s desire to encourage you to visit with your student and come up with a plan to secure these types of devices or simply leave them at home so the learning environment at BRMS can flourish without distraction.
Respectfully,
Eldon Petersen, Principal
Gloria Dabb, Asst. Principal