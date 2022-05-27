One year ago, the Bear River girls lacrosse team was left wondering what might have been after a dominant inaugural season that came to a screeching halt in the first round of the state playoffs.
They left no doubt this time around.
The Bears capped an undefeated season last week by hoisting the state 4A championship trophy after defeating Juan Diego Catholic 12-8 on Thursday, May 26 at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman.
Bear River’s star juniors shined on the big stage as Jenna LaCroix scored four times and had three assists, Marley Kierstead had three goals, and Bentley Lorimer chipped in two scores and two assists against a tough Soaring Eagle squad.
The Bears’ seniors also played major roles in the victory. Goalkeeper Hailey Larsen set the defensive tone with some key early saves, Sydney Wilkinson had a goal and two assists, and Gracee Butler added a lovely goal at a critical point in the match. Brooke Paulsen’s effort didn’t register on the score sheet, but her grit and savvy helped the Bears gain and maintain the advantage throughout.
Kierstead said the trophy is a manifestation of the trust and camaraderie the team has built under the leadership of Head Coach Jeremy Webb and his assistants throughout the season, which ended with an unblemished record of 19-0.
“Every single person on the field, I don’t have a doubt that they’re gonna make the right decision when they have the ball,” she said. “They always have my back, and they give it their all every single time.”
Kierstead led the squad with five goals in the semifinal round two days earlier at Judge Memorial Catholic High in Salt Lake City, where the Bears took down fellow Region 11 competitor Sky View 16-2.
That decisive win set up Thursday’s final showdown in Herriman. The Bears were facing a Soaring Eagle program that has been around since 2008, well before the sport became state sanctioned, whereas Bear River was wrapping up just its second season.
The Bears had steamrolled their way to the title match, but Juan Diego presented a bigger challenge, having come off its own lopsided semifinal victory over Waterford — the team that knocked Bear River out of the playoffs last year.
The Bears knew they were in for a fight, and were up to the task. After a back-and-forth first half, the Bear River defense clamped down for a long stretch of the second act. Meanwhile, the precise and quick attack that gave opponents nightmares all season long kept consistent pressure on the Soaring Eagle, and kept the Bears in front through all but the first two-and-a-half minutes of the spirited contest.
The match didn’t start in favor of the red and white, as the Soaring Eagle scored just 26 seconds in for an early lead. But on an unseasonably warm afternoon with temperatures topping 90 degrees for the first time all year, the Bears kept their cool.
Less than two minutes after Juan Diego opened the scoring, LaCroix scooped up a ground ball and delivered a precision pass to Lorimer, who made a nifty move around a defender and bounced one in to knot the score at 1-1.
The Bears scored again 30 seconds later when LaCroix raced down the field and dished to Sydney Wilkinson, who found a cutting Kierstead in front of the opposing goal. Shortly thereafter, Butler weaved through the defense off a free position play and scored to extend the lead to 3-1. Juan Diego closed the gap to within one twice more in the first half, but that’s as close as the Soaring Eagle would get.
The Bears looked to have all the momentum after Kierstead scored again on an assist from LaCroix to go up 6-3 with just nine seconds left before the break. However, Juan Diego charged down the field and scored as time expired, cutting the lead to 6-4 and stealing the thunder heading into the locker room.
Coming out of the break, the Bears slowed things down a bit and took a more methodical approach, controlling possession and probing the defense. Kierstead completed her hat trick on the afternoon, finding the back of the net after catching Wilkinson’s pass from behind goal and extending the Bears’ lead to 7-4 about four minutes into the second half.
Following the ensuing faceoff, Lorimer tracked down the ball and took it the distance, finishing to extend the lead to 8-4. The Soaring Eagle closed the gap to 8-6 a few minutes later, but wouldn’t get any closer as Makenzie Mickelsen scored for Bear River shortly thereafter.
LaCroix took over down the stretch, scoring the Bears’ final three goals. She also picked up a whopping 16 ground balls and was named player of the match — a fitting finish for someone who took command of the field time and again throughout the season, playing with a fire that few, if any, could match.
The lead had ballooned to six with less than six minutes to go and the Bear River sideline, along with fans in the stands, began to sense impending triumph.
The Soaring Eagle scored twice more after returning to full strength, but by then it was too late. The Bear River players mobbed each other on the pitch as the clock ran out and the moment washed over them. The mission was complete.
The trophy wasn’t the only motivation, as the team dedicated the game and the season to Webb’s brother who passed away last year.
“Every single person on the field could, like, feel him,” Kierstead said. “It was something bigger than us.”
Webb was a man of few words after the game, preferring to keep the spotlight on the players.
“You know what this represents to me,” he said in a voice laden with emotion as the team celebrated with fans outside the stadium afterward. “I can’t thank you guys enough. I love you guys.”
A goal set up on a stage outside the entrance afforded each player the opportunity to cut a piece of netting — a small keepsake representing a huge moment.
The program loses some key players to graduation, including Wilkinson, Larsen, Paulsen and Butler. The good news for the Bears — and bad news for opponents — is that the three-headed monster of Kierstead, LaCroix and Lorimer will be back to defend the title next year.
Kierstead summed up the team-first approach that got them this far, and will be the key to the program’s future success as well.
“I didn’t care who shot. I didn’t care who scored,” she said. “I just knew that we were all in it together.”