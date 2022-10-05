Support Local Journalism

With 4A state boys golf tournament just around the corner, it’s a good time to be warming up, and Ryker Bennett will be leading the charge for the Bears after shooting his best round of the year at the region championships last week.

Bennett, a senior who has been the Bears’ low scorer throughout the season, wrapped up the Region 11 championships by shooting a 73 last Tuesday at Eagle Mountain Golf Course in Brigham City, good enough for third place individually on the day. The 2-over-par result was just one off the lead, and gives Bennett and the Bears some momentum heading into the 4A state championships on Oct. 12-13 at Sky Mountain Golf Course in Hurricane.

