The Bear River boys golf team competed at the Region 11 championships last week at The Barn in Pleasant View and Eagle Mountain in Brigham City. Pictured here at Eagle Mountain on Sept. 27 are Ryker Bennett, Maverick Sorensen, Brady Woodward, Cutler Christensen, Briggs Jensen, Calvin Carter, Spencer Cefalo and Jexton Bodrero.
Courtesy Photo
Ryker Bennett hits out of the sand at Skyway Golf & Country Club in Tremonton earlier this season.
With 4A state boys golf tournament just around the corner, it’s a good time to be warming up, and Ryker Bennett will be leading the charge for the Bears after shooting his best round of the year at the region championships last week.
Bennett, a senior who has been the Bears’ low scorer throughout the season, wrapped up the Region 11 championships by shooting a 73 last Tuesday at Eagle Mountain Golf Course in Brigham City, good enough for third place individually on the day. The 2-over-par result was just one off the lead, and gives Bennett and the Bears some momentum heading into the 4A state championships on Oct. 12-13 at Sky Mountain Golf Course in Hurricane.
“I was just keeping my focus, trying to have fun with every shot, and paying attention to what’s the best outcome of every shot,” he said.
After last week’s region championships, Ridgeline received the trophy with 46 points on the season. Sky View was second with 38.5, followed by Green Canyon (35.5), Logan (22.5), Bear River (13) and Mountain Crest (12.5).
The top 12 players for the season were bestowed with All-Region honors, including Bennett representing the Bears in seventh place, reaching a goal he had set for himself before the season began.
“I said ‘It’s my senior year and I’m gonna place in the top 10,’” he said. “I really focused and worked my guts out to get where I was this year in the region.”
Next week will mark the third trip to state for Bennett, who has been on the Bears team since his freshman year and has been playing golf since age six. He started playing on the Northern Utah Junior Golf Tour in sixth grade, familiarizing himself with the courses the high school teams play on and refining his game from an early age.
Bennett credits his father, Shane, for helping to keep him focused and dedicated to continuous improvement.
“He’s the one who gets me out, even on nights where I’m like ‘Is it golf weather?’” Ryker said. “We’ve golfed in the snow and rain.”
The father and son still regularly play together, both at Skyway in Tremonton and other courses around northern Utah and beyond.
“I beat him most of the time, but every now and then he’ll come out of the blue and beat me,” Ryker said of his dad. “We’ve made a lot of memories.”
Accompanying him to southern Utah next week will be teammates Maverick Sorensen, Brady Woodward, Cutler Christensen, Briggs Jensen and Calvin Carter.
Bennett said the most encouraging thing he’s seen over the course of the season is the noticeable improvement his teammates have shown, including Woodward and Christensen, who earned their way to state as freshmen.
“Everybody on this team is working so hard and they’ve dropped stokes off their game,” he said. “We’ve kept our heads down and pushed through the season together.”
He also credited coaches Devin Kidman and Jim Thomas, along with the players’ parents and everyone who helped organize team fundraisers, for his own success as well as the team’s progress as a whole.
“They all played a big role and they deserve a big ‘thank you,’” he said.
As the defending 4A state champions, Ridgeline goes into next week’s state championships at Sky Mountain with high expectations along with the Bobcats, Wolves and several Region 10 teams. The Bears will by flying under the radar, but anything can happen over the course of two days, and every team starts out with the same score.
“We can do this if we just keep together and play as a team,” Bennett said.
