Alvin “Bud” Anderson celebrated his 90th birthday, with his family, on August 21st. No one was more surprised to commemorate this milestone than Bud himself!
Bud was born on August 21, 1931, to Alvin M. and Clarissa Snow Anderson. He grew up in Richfield, Utah and loves telling stories of his childhood and spending time with his buddies in the foothills of Richfield.
He graduated from Richfield high in 1950. Between his junior and senior year of high school there was a call from the National Forest Service to help fight a very large forest fire on the Salmon River in Idaho; Bud volunteered and it was there he learned many of his backcountry survival skills that he would pass on and teach to many young men in The Boy Scouts of America.
He became a member of the Richfield National Guard unit (A Battery, 213th Field Artillery). In July of 1950 he became active service and spent 18 months in Korea fighting in the Korean War where he was awarded four battle stars. Upon his return from Korea, he attended Brigham Young University where he met Patricia Ward from Almo, Idaho, on a blind date. His children say he loves to tell this story to his children and grandchildren, stating that it was the best thing that ever happened in his life. Bud and Patricia were married in the Logan Temple on July 31, 1953 and just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.
In 1956 Bud graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s in Business and Industrial Management and accepted an industrial engineer position with US Steel Corporation in Lindon, Utah. He later earned an MBA degree from Utah State University. In 1961 he accepted a job with Thiokol Corporation in Promontory, Utah. Bud and Pat moved to Bear River City and later built a home two miles north of town.
Bud continued his career in the Utah National Guard and became Commanding officer at Garland and Logan, Utah 145th FA Batteries. He helped many young men in the community become part of the National Guard. He retired from the US Army, after 21 years of service, with the rank of Major and three years later in August of 1994 he retired from ATK (Thiokol Corp) after working 33 years in the aerospace industry.
His Children say he always extends kindness to everyone he meets! He has a kind heart and enjoys helping people succeed in life. He is known to many at Thiokol, and in the community, as “AB” Anderson and is a mentor and good friend to those that know him. His gift to lift and help others has extended into many church and community callings, including having served on the Highland Ditch Company for 57 years, serving as Bishop of Bear River 2nd Ward, and as Assistant District Leader for Boy Scouts of America. Bud loved scouting and was awarded the Silver Beaver award; an award given to those who have made an impact on the lives of youth through years of service. Anyone who had Bud as a Scoutmaster was blessed with the best! His children say, their dad honors his freedom and love of this country and always taught his children and grandchildren to appreciate this beautiful land we live in. Two things they admire most about their dad is his passion to read and his zest for learning. You can always find him in his recliner reading either a biography, the newspaper, his scriptures, or an inspirational book.
Bud and Pat served in the Ogden Temple together for several years, and in 1997 he was called to serve as a sealer in the Ogden Temple and later the Brigham City Temple; a calling he felt very humbled to receive and one he honored and cherished.
He is the father of three children: Susan (Gary) Hess; Mark (Kathy) Anderson, and Teresa (Reed) Rhodes. He is the grandfather of nine, great-grandfather of 26, and great-great grandfather of four. He is a man well loved and respected by both his family and community.
His family said, “Four words come to mind when we think of our dad: Integrity, optimism, compassion, and humility. We could not have been blessed with a more wonderful Father!”