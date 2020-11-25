America rooted in religious freedom
It is the 400th anniversary of the pilgrims landing at Plymouth Rock, Massachusetts this year (1620-2020).
The pilgrims fled their homeland because of religious persecution. It was against the law for the English citizens to have a Bible and if they were found with a bible they would be imprisoned or killed.
After the pilgrims had smuggled in a English written Bible, they held secret meetings to read and study the Bible with their small group of believers. What they found was that the State-established Church of England was nothing like Christ’s church in the Bible.
The pilgrims fled to Holland giving up everything they had; even risking their lives to be able to go somewhere to have religious freedom. After 12 years in Holland they were concerned for the faith of their children; they preferred English culture as opposed to the Dutch culture they were living in. The pilgrims chose to move to America where they could freely worship God according to the dictates of their own conscience.
The pilgrims reached America in November 1620 but their first winter was harsh and half of the pilgrims had died despite their best efforts.
We need to remember and honor these faithful and courageous pilgrims. David and Tim Barton of Wallbuilders.com just recently released a book entitled, “The American Story The Beginnings.” We need to get the true and correct history into the hearts and minds of the people. David Barton has thousands of original documents, writings, and character witnesses to back up our American history.
Let’s get our correct history taught once again and remember the pilgrims in their faithful determination for religious freedom. Happy Thanksgiving!
DeAnna Hardy
Brigham City