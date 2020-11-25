As if holding an election during a raging pandemic wasn’t already challenging enough, Box Elder County officials also had to work overtime to accommodate unprecedented voter turnout levels on Nov. 3, and during the weeks leading up to Election Day.
An historic election is now in the books for the county, which certified its final voting results on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
“It was an election like no other,” Box Elder County Clerk Marla Young said. “There were a lot of different things we had to take into consideration and challenges to overcome, but I think we did it and we had an awesome turnout.”
In fact, the turnout was the highest on record. Young said that out of 29,944 registered voters in the county, 27,457 turned in their ballots, meaning 91.7% of all voters participated. The previous high of 88% was reached in 2018, when an initiative for a medical marijuana program in Utah brought voters out in force.
Despite the challenges related to COVID-19 and the unusually high turnout, Young said the process went smoothly and without any major problems. The county hired extra poll workers to keep heavily used polling locations in Tremonton and Brigham City sanitized and safe, and to help voters make sure their ballots were properly filled out and signed.
The Bear River Valley Senior Center in Tremonton served as the in-person polling location for the northern part of the county. Lines of voters stretched through the parking lot and around the side of the building at certain times of the day on Nov. 3. Young said that in past elections, the Tremonton location has seen about half the number of people who vote at the USU Brigham City campus, but “this time they were pretty much neck and neck.”
The senior center “had less staff and a lot less booths, so they should be commended out there in Tremonton,” she said.
Young said there were a total of 53 mail-in ballots that weren’t counted because they were not postmarked on time, and 14 out of 550 provisional ballots were disqualified due to incomplete applications. She said 643 Box Elder ballots were randomly selected by the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office for auditing, and every one of them was matched with the correct voters’ signatures.
Young said the Nov. 3 election was the first time that local polling sites saw a significant amount of political activity, or “electioneering,” which is prohibited by state law.
“We had a lot of issues where poll workers had to ask people to go home and change, or people were posting signs too close to the polling location,” she said. “It was really nice to have the sheriff’s office help us enforce some of those problems.”
But overall, she said the issues were relatively minor when compared with the daunting task and the unique challenges presented this year.
“It was nice to see people engaged and doing their duty,” Young said.
Some other facts and figures from the election:
• There were 297 write-in votes for U.S. President, 1,025 for Utah Governor and 84 for U.S. House District 1. The most popular write-in candidate among Box Elder voters: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson.
• All seven proposed amendments to the Utah Constitution passed with a majority of votes statewide, but Box Elder County voters rejected two of them. Amendment A, which would remove gender-specific references from the document, passed with 57.7% of the statewide vote but was backed by only 43% of Box Elder voters. Amendment G, which gives the state legislature more flexibility on how to spend income tax revenue, received 54.1% of the statewide vote but only 47.4% of the Box Elder County vote.
• 912 people showed up for early in-person voting at the county courthouse in Brigham City over the course of four days during the week before Election Day, compared with 75 people during the presidential primary election in March.
• Rapper and music producer Kanye West, who was on the U.S. presidential ballot in Utah and 11 other states, received 112 votes, or 0.4% of the total, in Box Elder County. West received 7,312 votes statewide and about 60,000 nationwide.