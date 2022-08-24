EMS awards Barton

Box Elder County Fire Marshal Corey Barton received the Distinguished Service Award from the Utah Bureau of Emergency Medical Services and Preparedness at a ceremony on July 10, 2019. Barton is retiring after a 37-year career in firefighting and emergency services in Box Elder County.

 Courtesy Photo

One night in 1985, Corey Barton was returning from his job on the graveyard shift at a grocery store in Ogden when he happened to come across a grass fire on the side of the road, just down the street from his home in Willard.

Barton stopped to help the homeowner before the fire department arrived, not knowing at the time that his career path and life were about to change forever.

