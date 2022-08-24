One night in 1985, Corey Barton was returning from his job on the graveyard shift at a grocery store in Ogden when he happened to come across a grass fire on the side of the road, just down the street from his home in Willard.
Barton stopped to help the homeowner before the fire department arrived, not knowing at the time that his career path and life were about to change forever.
The following week he reported to the Willard fire station for training and the rest, as they say, is history.
Last week, Barton retired after 37 years of serving Box Elder County as a firefighter and emergency first responder, a career in which he profoundly changed the way emergency services are provided throughout the county.
Friday, Aug. 19 was Barton’s last day as Box Elder County fire marshal, a position he has held for the past decade.
“I’ve been planning it for a while, looking for the right opportunity,” he said. “They say you know when it’s time, and it’s time.”
Barton started with the Willard Fire Department in 1985, eventually rising to the position of chief and leading the department for 17 years. He left that position after being chosen to serve on the Willard City Council, but continued to work for the Ogden Fire Department, which he joined in 1990 and still serves as a battalion chief.
In 2013 the position of Box Elder County Fire Marshal became available, and Barton jumped at the opportunity.
In that role, he has left an indelible mark on local firefighting and emergency medical services, implementing training programs and helping to bring new services and equipment to the most far-flung corners of a county as large as the states of Connecticut and Delaware combined.
With Barton, Box Elder County has seen a lot of firsts. Under his leadership, the Willard Fire Department became the first EMT-designated fire department in the county. Individually, he was the first person in Box Elder to obtain Firefighter 1 certification, “and now that’s the standard throughout the county,” he said.
Under his direction, the fire marshal’s office has taken on an enhanced role in the EMS realm, working with all 15 volunteer fire departments across the county to get more people trained and certified.
One of his last projects as fire marshal has been getting three new weather stations installed in remote parts of the county, which will dramatically improve wildland fire forecasting in areas that haven’t been able to benefit from such critical data in the past.
His influence has also extended far beyond the county line as an instructor with the National Fire Academy. He’s even shared his knowledge and expertise globally, helping train firefighters in places as far away as Spain and Thailand.
When Barton accepted the county fire marshal job it was a part-time position, allowing him to juggle it with his job in Ogden.
“When I took over the job, it was mostly all wildland and a little bit of structural stuff,” he said.
Recent growth in the unincorporated areas of the county has made it a full-time gig with all the required building inspections and related work, and he said he’s been working anywhere from 85 to 100 hours during any given week between his two jobs.
“They need somebody who can be here every day, who doesn’t have all the other commitments,” he said.
For all he has accomplished, Barton said the moments that stand out to him are the times he has been able to help save lives and the people he’s trained to follow in his footsteps.
“Just the people I’ve been able to help succeed, helping the community of Box Elder County and the lives I’ve touched,” he said. “I’m humbled and honored, and I’m grateful for the chance to do that. It’s been an incredible ride.”
Barton isn’t leaving the firefighter life all at once. He plans to gradually transition out of his job in Ogden in the coming months, because “the hardest thing is just stopping everything all of a sudden.”
He said his newfound free time will be filled with projects around the home, spending time with his wife, and pursuing hobbies like hunting, fishing, and training his dogs, including a new puppy.
Under Barton’s tutelage, that’s likely to be one well-trained dog.