What a big surprise in Portage. Tuesday when my creative engineer and I were checking the town bulletin board, we continued our trip around the corner at Tami and Blaine Wright’s house and as we came up their street, we saw two people in the yard of Tom and Janene Davis’ home.
WHAT? They’re supposed to be in Washington state on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Creo and I stopped to see if they were alright. Come to find out, they had been quarantined at home and had returned for either a short time or it was considered the end of their mission. At this point they have not heard what it is for sure. They were really putting a lot of effort into their yard, raking and shoveling — really hard at work cleaning up the winter that had accumulated.
Both were loving their mission and working with the elders in that area. They were serving in the Everett Washington Mission and Tom said “It is so beautiful in Washington, so green and mild, mild winters. The ward family there is just like a family. Everyone really watching out and caring for each other.”
On they day they left, so many people they had been working with and teaching — missionaries and members of the ward — lined the street that was heading out of town, waving, shaking hands and showing banners to wish them well. “It was so hard to leave!” they both said.
We love having them back in Portage but we didn’t have the notice to give them the welcome to match their sendoff in Washington. WELCOME HOME!
We had a trip to Malad with Vera Rose the Saturday before Easter. We didn’t know that we were supposed to have permission to leave the state of Utah at that time, so I guess we were lucky that we used the old dirt road north of town and the old highway to continue to Malad. We had a fun trip and had great chicken dinner and potato salad, from Thomas Market, when we got home.
On Easter we had family here for dinner — our kids from downstairs and Vera. We are quarantined and know these people are A-OK.
Oh, I almost forgot we also had an Easter egg hunt in our front yard. WOW, the Easter Bunny was generous this year. It seems you have to be creative when there is a pandemic going on.
In May, if all goes well, Jeff Freeze is having a class involving Utah Folk Art. It should be explained that he has been involved in this for years. He is a hitching-hair apprentice. Each year they receive a grant to travel and show this art. This is practically a lost art and Jeff is what is called a Master Artist. Sounds really interesting to me. I will keep you aware of when and where as this gets closer.
I have had several people ask me about the when the burn pile is finally going to be burned. It has been a couple of years since I remember it being consumed as much as it could be. We even have a man here in town willing to stir it up so that it will burn better. He is a professional and worked at the Logan landfill for years.
I did speak with Robert Barrow, fire chief, and he says it is really hard to find a good a good time to burn. There needs to be two things: no wind, and several firefighters need to be in town for a couple of days to keep watch over it. The wind is definitely a problem because we all know how much it is present in Portage.
Just so you know, the fire department is always looking for volunteers.
I was told lately about an old album of firefighters that they have at the department. I am going to get a look at that and see if we can use some of those pictures for the “Portage Then and Now” book. Yes, we are still going to have the book. I keep finding pictures and stories that should be in the book and adding them. I still have the list of people who have ordered and if you have changed your mind, please give me a call. If you are aware of any history or stories that should be included, please call me at (435) 239-3763.
Just a note: Nic and Ashley Hohlios are clearing out the junipers in and around their property. It looks great and a lot of work has gone into it. You can really see their house and property so much better.
We have many “Good Samaritans” in Portage. I am grateful to live here!