Brian and Carol Petersen of Thatcher are excited to announce the marriage of their daughter, Andrea, to Ben Coppin, son of Frank and Karla Coppin of Logan. The couple will be married on Dec. 19, 2019 in the Logan Temple. A reception in their honor will be held that evening from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Bluebird Restaurant in Logan. All friends are invited to attend.
Andrea graduated from Bear River High School in 2016. She is currently a senior at Utah State University majoring in Human Development and Family Studies. Ben graduated from Logan High School in 2015. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Piura, Peru Mission. Ben is currently a senior at Utah State University majoring in accounting. He is employed by Wasatch Property Management.
The couple will make their home in Logan. After the seventh wedding for seven daughters, Brian and Carol will celebrate by taking a nap.