Anthony Cronin was born on January 15th, 1984, in Logan, Utah to Sarah Ford. He passed away January 11th, 2022. In December of 2002 Anthony and Lori Jo welcomed their first child MacKenzie Jo Cronin. MacKenzie was followed by Karlyn in 2008 and Kloe in 2014. Anthony loved his girls more than anything and would share things about them every chance he got.
Anthony had a lifelong passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed spending his time hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, and driving his ATV’s. He loved to cook, use every pan and utensil in the house, and then never cleaned up after himself. Although, his cooking more than made up for the hassle of letting him cook. He was a passionate Utah Jazz and Denver Broncos fan to the point that he would pout for days over a loss and missing a game was never an option. Anthony’s attitude and passion for unsolicited advice never made any time in the family a dull moment.
Anthony’s family and friends are having a celebration of his life February 19th, 2022, in Elwood, Utah. If you want more information on his celebration of life, feel free to contact a family member. His girls would love to see all his friends and have the chance to share in all the great memories of their dad. Anthony leaves behind his 3 girls, 2 stepchildren, loving sisters, mom, and many friends.