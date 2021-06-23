There will be a slightly modified Fourth of July celebration for Corinne City that will be held on Saturday, July 3. Mayor Brett Merkley is still working on finding fireworks for the display at dusk on the 3rd. But there will be other activities.
A flag ceremony will be conducted by the Corinne Firefighter unit at 8 a.m. Attendance at the usual time of 6 a.m. has been steadily declining over the past few years; perhaps the later time will stir more patriotism in the community.
And there will be a parade. How we have missed our twice-walked, three-block event. So get those bikes decorated, those horses tamed, those 4-wheelers revved up and join in. And candy throwing is also back — city council members will do their part in this event.
Invite new move-ins, old timers and friends to celebrate the birth of America together as a united community.
City Recorder Kendra Norman announced there will be a primary election this year due to the number of candidates for city offices. Voting will be by mail. Ballots should be arriving shortly to Corinne residents. The field of six persons vying for city council needs to be narrowed down to four in the regular November election.
Tausha Job, resident of the new subdivision, asked the city council to consider a more safe way to close the access road to the canal near their homes that would deter children. At the present time, there is a chain across the road with a “No Trespassing” sign attached.
In the newly finished portion of the subdivision there are 25 children under the age of five, stated Job, including two special needs individuals. Council members agreed that the chain was not adequate and plan to install a Tarter gate there with a lock. New stop signs have been ordered and will be used in the subdivision to encourage safe driving in the area. Councilwoman Irene Jensen said she will be investigating special-needs play equipment for the park.
Council members praised animal control officer Justin Rasmussen for his skill at his job. Councilwoman Karen Caldwell reported that the roof on the Historical Methodist Church was deemed substantial enough for a year by engineers, and the installation of rain gutters would help preserve the brick.