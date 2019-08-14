Skyway Golf Course hosted its annual Womens’ Club Championship last week on Friday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 10.
Andi Aoki has been a contender at the annual tournament for several years now, and she broke through this time around. Aoki shot a two-day total of 168 to take the trophy by nine strokes.
She was in third place after shooting an 87 on Friday, placing her two strokes behind leader Pam Shaw and one behind Hollie Thomas. Aoki came out on fire on Saturday, carding an 81 to distance herself from the field and capture the title.
Shaw and Thomas both shot 177 over the two days to finish in a three-way tie for second with Tayler Bohman, who played consistently and kept her score in the 80s on both days.
Thomas took the net score title with an adjusted score of 105, followed by Kelsie Arbon at 119. Shaw and Bohman tied for third with a net score of 123.
Price won the senior flight with a score of 88, with Shaw taking second at 92. Teri Holmgren’s 103 was good enough for third place. Holmgren took first in the net score with a 57, while Michelle Lathrom turned in a net score of 62 for second place.
In the “A” Flight competition, Cindy Pugsley took the title with a two-day total of 192. Markie Sandall took second with a 205. Holmgren had the best net score in the flight at 114.