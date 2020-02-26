A former Tremonton resident who is in the Utah State Prison for the 2017 kidnapping and beating of an Ogden man recently had his petition for release denied by a state appeals court.
Israel Lopez-Gonzalez has been in the state prison since being convicted in 2018 of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies; and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.
The Utah Court of Appeals, in a decision in late January, denied an appeal by the 48-year old Lopez-Gonzalez to be let out on parole.
According to court documents associated with that decision, Lopez-Gonzalez had helped a friend bail her husband out of the Box Elder County jail. Those three, along with another person, decided to drive to Ogden to buy methamphetamine. In Ogden, they met up with the victim, who took the group’s money and went to buy the drugs.
When the victim returned, he told Lopez-Gonzalez that some of the money had gone missing. Court documents state that Lopez-Gonzalez then became angry, had everyone get into the car, and told the driver to head for Tremonton.
On the way to Tremonton, the court said Lopez-Gonzalez pulled out a handgun and began beating and threatening to shoot the victim. Lopez-Gonzalez had the driver stop in a rural area near Tremonton, ordered the victim out of the car, and forced the victim to remove his pants, shoes and socks. After discovering the missing money was hidden in the victim’s underwear, Lopez-Gonzalez continued to beat the victim and fired the gun once into the ground nearby, leaving the victim unconscious.
According to the court, the victim awoke some time later, covered in blood and missing his pants, shoes and cell phone. He walked to Bear River Valley Hospital, where received stitches and staples to his face and head. He was also treated for a broken eye socket.
Police tracked down and arrested Lopez-Gonzalez and booked him into the Weber County Jail on June 21, 2017. He was charged with the three charges on which he was eventually convicted, as well as an attempted murder charge that was later dropped.
Police said that following his arrest, Lopez-Gonzalez told them that he beat the victim because he “wanted to teach him a lesson.” He denied firing the gun at first, but later admitted to that as well.
During his trial, Lopez-Gonzalez testified that he did in fact beat the victim with the handgun, took his clothes and fired the gun. However, he claimed self-defense because he said the victim was trying to crash the car. He also said he feared for his life, but the detective who interviewed him after arrest said Lopez-Gonzalez did not provide those details at the time.
In 2018, Lopez-Gonzalez was found guilty of the three felony charges. He was sentenced to 16 years to life in the state prison.
In appealing his case, Lopez-Gonzalez claimed that his trial lawyer was ineffective and had made several errors that prevented a fair trial. He said his lawyer should have raised an issue with the use of a Spanish-language interpreter, and should have raised the self-defense issue.
The court struck down those arguments in last month’s decision, saying the evidence supporting Lopez-Gonzalez’ guilt was “overwhelming.”
Lopez-Gonzalez remains in the Utah State Prison. His next parole hearing is tentatively set for August 2030.