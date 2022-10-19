Support Local Journalism

Sportsman permits are among Utah’s most prized hunting permits, and the time to apply for the 2023 permits has arrived.

Utahns can begin submitting applications for the 2023 sportsman permits on Oct. 19 at 8 a.m. You can apply for permits on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website or over the phone by calling the nearest DWR regional office. To be included in the permit drawing, you must submit your phone application by 5 p.m. or online application no later than 11 p.m. on Nov. 9.

