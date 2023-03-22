In June 2021, Gov. Spencer Cox implored Utah residents to pray for water to help alleviate the long-term drought the state has been experiencing.
It took a while, but it appears those prayers have been answered across the state, where snowpacks are more than double their average and water seems to be everywhere as winter gives way to spring.
In the Bear River Valley, the normally small Malad River looks more like the Bear River these days. Much of the river bottoms are covered in water. The western portion of the trail at Holmgren Nature Preserve and Trail is submerged, and floodplains all along the banks of the Malad have turned into temporary lakes.
Officials say flooding hasn’t been a big problem yet in residential areas, but with around two months to go until spring runoff reaches its peak, officials and residents are bracing for potential flooding in the wake of one of the wettest winters in recent memory.
“We are seeing minor flooding in Northern Box Elder County,” according to a recent message from county officials.
Among the impacts so far, the county roads department said a portion of the road going to Stone, Idaho through Snowville is closed due to road damage.
“There are other various spots in the county where we have signs warning of water on the roadways,” according to the department. “Please slow down in these areas, and do not cross a flooded roadway.”
Some cities and towns have made sandbags available for those with immediate flooding needs. If you are experiencing emergent flooding, please reach out to your town or city for assistance.
In Tremonton, sandbags are available at the city offices during work hours, and at the fire station after hours. Residents simply need to bring their own shovels to get the sand into the bags. Garland City is also offering sandbags at city offices during regular hours.
People in Tremonton may be thinking back to 2017 and the flooding that caused millions of dollars in damage to homes and businesses. While the conditions that caused that event have not been present so far this year, changes in the weather could present similar problems. Mayor Lyle Holmgren said the city’s public works department has been working since then to improve drainage in the most vulnerable parts of town, but a large amount of water coming all at once still has the potential to overwhelm the system.
In Garland, officials are asking residents to “actively participate in decreasing your risk of flooding by managing the snow that is around your property and in front of your curb.” Keeping gutters clear of snow and debris will help the water drain properly and keep water from pooling in driveways and city streets, they said.
Those who live in unincorporated Box Elder County and need assistance due to emergent flooding are urged to contact dispatch on the non-emergency line at 435-257-3131.
The county emergency management department offers tips for staying safe under the current weather conditions:
-If your area was affected by the recent rains and floods, don’t walk, swim or drive through flood waters.
-Stay away from rising streams and creeks.
-Use caution when cleaning areas with contaminated and dangerous debris from flood waters.
-Keep in mind that underground or downed power lines can also electrically charge the water. Report downed power lines to dispatch.
-Keep kids and dogs out of areas where water is pooling.
County officials have asked residents to check in with neighbors, especially those who are elderly and those who may need a little extra help.
“If your house is not experiencing flooding/water issues, please help your neighbor,” they wrote.
Last week, people in Tremonton were busy digging snow out of ditches, clearing debris from gutters, setting up pumps and taking other measures that will hopefully mitigate the effects of any flooding. All over town, residents could be seen helping their neighbors get as ready as possible for what may be coming.
“Box Elder County is known for our compassionate, resilient communities,” county officials wrote. “Our citizens and communities are always willing to lend a helping hand and ready to answer the call when needed.”
