Don’t change start times!Should school start times change? What do you think? We think that school start times should stay the same.
First of all, it seems strange that they don’t want to make a big change to school start times, just 15-30 minutes. That’s just enough time to mess up family routines.
With a later start time, there won’t be as many daylight hours after school. If school starts later, it will get out later. Some kids have outside chores to do after school. If there is no daylight, this will be more difficult. Kids may also have after school outside activities such as rodeo club, baseball and football. If there is no daylight, outside activities may need to be moved inside and some activities can’t be done inside.
A later start time at the high school may affect when elementary schools start. Parents may already be at work and little kids may not be able to get themselves ready for school in the morning. If there are no older siblings then families may need to hire a babysitter, or take little kids to grandparents.
Intermediate and middle schoolers may be irresponsible with the later start time. If parents are at work when it’s time for school, some students may just decide to stay home. This is the same with high school. High school students may not want to go to school, and if their parents aren’t home, they won’t have too!
Bus transportation schedules will be affected and if you walk home from school, you might be walking in the dark. Driving is more difficult in the dark if new drivers can’t see well in the dark there could be more accidents.
Also, teens may have jobs after school. The later school gets out, the less time they have to work. They may have to work night shifts, which means they might stay up later. And if they stay up later, they will still be losing sleep. And speaking of sleep, does anyone really believe that students will use the later start time to sleep? For many, it may just be an excuse to stay up later and hang out with their friends. If kids are tired, maybe they should just go to bed earlier.
We think that school start times should stay the same because school is working out just fine as it is.
Yes, change start times!Hey adults, have you ever got up in the morning and been so tired that you didn’t want to get out of bed? Well that’s how your kids are feeling when they get up in the morning and get ready for school.
Teenagers need on average 9 1/4 hours of sleep per night for optimal performance, health and brain development. Teens that average fewer than seven hours per school night report feeling tired during the day and don’t do their best work in the classroom.
Studies have been done that show that a later school start time benefits teenagers by letting them sleep longer each night. The study also revealed that, “after the change in school start time, students did not stay up significantly later: They simply slept in longer, a behavior that scientists say is consistent with the natural biological rhythms of adolescents.”
One study reported that, “To ask a teen to be up and alert at 7:30 a.m. is like asking an adult to be active and alert at 5:30 a.m.”
Getting more sleep before school would help students do better in school, especially in math, reading and working with computers.
Studies have shown that teens who can drive in high school have higher chances of getting into car crashes early in the morning than later in the day.
We read information that said that the latest school start time in Utah was Windsor High School with a start time of 8 a.m. Windsor students get out of school at 3:45 p.m. Bear River High School begins classes at 7:25 and ends the day at 3:24 p.m. A later start time for all of the schools in Utah would help students do better at school.
As you can see, many studies have been done that prove teenage students need more sleep so they can do better in school. This is why we want to have later school start times. We think schools’ start times are too early for the kids and think a change should be made.