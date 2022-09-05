Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City police say a Florida man attending a convention was shot and killed outside the Salt Palace Convention Center last weekend, and authorities have made one arrest in connection with the incident.

Delford Knight, 41, died at a hospital after being shot Saturday afternoon, police said in a statement Sunday. Knight and a group of friends had traveled from Florida to attend a footware convention known as Sneaker Con at the Palace.

