Article got facts of school board meeting wrong
Editor’s note: The article referenced in the following letter implied that the Oct. 8 meeting of the Box Elder School District Board of Education was ended early due to the actions of Snowville residents. The meeting was ended early after residents in attendance from various communities refused to wear facemasks.
I am writing in response to the article published on October 14th, written by Leader correspondent Sandra Neff, regarding the school board meeting that ended early on October 8th due to protest. I am one of the parents from the Snowville area that attended that meeting in support of parents from all over Box Elder County that are concerned about the well-being of their children regarding wearing masks in school.
The first paragraph of the article states the meeting “stopped short last week after a group of Snowville residents who showed up to protest the district’s facemask-wearing requirements for students refused to don masks themselves.”
The next paragraph states “Residents of Snowville packed the school board meeting Thursday, Oct. 8 in protest of their students having to wear facemasks while in school. None of those residents who attended wore face coverings, which resulted in the meeting being ended early.”
These statements are not factual and are unfair to both the Snowville residents who attended and the concerned parents from all over Box Elder County that attended. The facts are, there were five residents of the Snowville area at the meeting, only two of those residents were in the boardroom at the time of conflict. The two residents that were in the boardroom were, in fact, in favor of donning masks if it allowed them to voice their concerns to the board. There were dozens of parents at this meeting that had prepared information to present to the board that were willing to wear masks to resume the meeting, with just a few people that would not agree to don a mask.
The slant this article takes is inaccurate, misleading, and disparaging. I am disappointed that facts were not checked and reported fairly. I think many people are concerned about the factuality of the media we are consuming each day and to see it on a local level is disheartening.
Allyson Eliason
Snowville